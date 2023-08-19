Biggest playmakers in the Big Ten who aren’t quarterbacks in 2023

The quarterbacks get all of the hype and I am just as guilty of it as evidenced by my top transfer piece, where most of the list are gunslingers. However, some of the most impactful players that affect the game aren’t under-center.

When I evaluate the Big Ten, including the Ohio State roster, I notice that many new quarterbacks are going to get a shot and someone will have to step up.

This list is focused more on the top guys who can take the pressure off the quarterback or even thrive no matter the circumstance. These five players are guys that opposing coaches will need to highlight and circle to work around and even then these players will still likely thrive.

It also just so happens that many of these names should receive some Heisman Trophy hype as well, but let’s dive into the top five non-quarterback playmakers in the Big Ten.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Spartan Stadium.

Why The Pick

Everyone is sleeping on TreVeyon Henderson due to his dip in production last season, but people forget he played on an injured foot for the majority of the season. When Henderson is healthy, he is one of the most elite backs in the country and can make you pay as a runner and receiver. He is a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the ball.

1.08 TreVeyon Henderson

After suffering a season ending injury TreVeyon Henderson will bounce back and is a must-have at the 1.08 pick in fantasy football – a rising star with unmatched potential. Blazing a 4.4 40-time, his speed leaves defenders in the dust. Standing tall at… pic.twitter.com/4TOcEM85ef — Fantasy Fanatics (@FFB_Fanatics) August 18, 2023

Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Why The Pick

Braelon Allen fits the mold of great Badger running backs from the past with outstanding size and strength. Wisconsin has a new offensive mindset as it looks to pass the ball more, but Allen is primed to be the heartbeat of the offense both as a 1,000-yard rusher and an effective receiver.

J.T. Tuimoloau, DE, Ohio State

Ohio Stadium.

Why The Pick

We have all seen flashes of J.T. Tuimoloau and his dominance. Hopefully, those flashes turn into more consistency in 2023. Expecting every game to be like what it was when he dominated Penn State with two interceptions and a touchdown is a bit insane, but that shows how he can shift a game.

J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer coaching up Arvell Reese practicing at defensive end this morning. #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/afR0InYgZz — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) August 11, 2023

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Michpenn 101522 Kd 0013858

Why The Pick

Michigan’s Blake Corum racked up 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns last season before going down with an injury, but he had a solid shot at winning the Heisman with no shortage of memorable moments. Corum is a big play waiting to happen and his play can dictate and shift a game’s momentum in the blink of an eye.

Blake Corum (so far)

• 417 Carries

• 2,489 Rushing Yards

• 6.0 Yards per carry

• 31 Rushing TDs 1x Consensus AA (2022) pic.twitter.com/ki4y6EFx8S — College Football Report (@CFBRep) August 11, 2023

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Mandatory Credit: Doral Chenoweth-The Columbus Dispatch

Why The Pick

This is obvious. Marvin Harrison Jr. has a chance of leaving college as one of the greatest receivers in college football history. Few receivers can make an impact at every level and also makes plays after the catch like Harrison. He is a guy the quarterback will look for in almost any situation, and for that, he can dictate an entire game.

Happy Birthday to the Best Player in College Football, Marvin Harrison Jr!#GoBucks🌰

pic.twitter.com/pQrJsxVxXs — ⭕️SU V!Ds (@OSUViDs) August 11, 2023

