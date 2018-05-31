Biggest play from Game 7 vs Rockets? Steve Kerr's answer may surprise you

With 9:31 left in the third quarter of Game 7 in Houston, Klay Thompson picked up his fourth foul.

About a minute later, Nick Young checked in for Klay with the Warriors trailing by eight.

On Wednesday, Damon Bruce of 95.7 The Game asked Steve Kerr what he felt was the biggest play of the game.

[LISTEN: Warriors Outsiders Podcast: NBA Finals preview; series/MVP predictions; Zaza to start?]

"The play that jumps out for me is Nick Young's 3," Kerr answered. "We're creeping back into it, I think it's like an eight-point game, mid third, and Klay has picked up his fourth foul. We're kind of in some trouble but we're trying to hang in there.

"And then Nick hits the transition three ... from that moment, it just felt like 'OK, we're right there.' And we just need the typical Steph Curry flurry, and then that's what came next. And that's when we took over the game.

"I thought Nick's 3 was a big deal."

With 7:48 left in the third, Young drilled a left corner 3 in transition to make it 58-53.

It was Young's only shot attempt over 17 minutes of action.

"It's been an up-and-down year for him, but he fulfilled his role in that Rockets series and we needed him big time," Kerr said. "Nick really came through."

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller