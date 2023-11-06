Biggest play of Alabama's LSU win was Turner's, but wasn't his hit on Daniels | Goodbread

It's been about 40 hours since the Hit Heard 'Round the SEC.

You know, the one that simply punctuated a decisive Alabama win over LSU, which is the perspective of the Alabama camp, or the one that robbed the Tigers of a second straight trip to the SEC title game, which is a version more likely to echo around Baton Rouge for 40 weeks than 40 hours.

Of course, I'm referring to Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner's crushing hit on LSU star quarterback Jayden Daniels, which resulted in a personal foul on Turner for roughing the passer, and knocked the Heisman Trophy candidate into concussion protocol and out of the game with 13 minutes remaining in Alabama's 42-28 victory. The hit has sprung forth questions and opinions from every possible precinct; even Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, whose team needed an LSU win, couldn't help but weigh in.

GOODBREAD: It's trophy-talking season, and Alabama football's place in the CFP discussion just got serious

SEC POWER RANKINGS: Uncle Rico, Ole Miss trolls and a punch to the groin. It's all here.

Was it targeting? Was it not? Was it reviewed? And why was Daniels allowed to come back on the field for one play that was aborted by a pre-snap penalty, anyway?

All pertinent questions. But none as important as this one: how much damage did it really do to LSU's chance of winning? And the answer is two-pronged: 1) Yes, it killed any hope, and 2) No, there wasn't a great deal of hope left to kill.

On back-to-back defensive snaps for Alabama, Turner tipped a pass that was intercepted by Terrion Arnold, and delivered the blow ended Daniels' day. That's an emphatic impact for a two-snap sequence, but it was his deflection to create the Arnold INT that let most of the air out of LSU's sail. Four plays later, Alabama's offense was back in the end zone for a two-touchdown lead. After the ensuing kickoff, Turner planted Daniels into the turf for what will go down in series history as the game's iconic play.

But it was Turner's deflection that made the biggest impact on the outcome.

So let's get hypothetical.

Could Daniels have led LSU back from 14 points behind in 13 minutes? Sure, it's conceivable. He'd given the Alabama defense fits all night before exiting, and we're talking about an offense that can strike quickly and entered ranked No. 1 in the entire FBS. By no means was the game over when Turner blasted Daniels. But the what-if game works both ways. Had Daniels played on and closed the gap on the scoreboard, it can't be assumed that Alabama's offense was finished at 42 points. Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Tommy Rees would've called different plays, and certainly more aggressive plays, had he been faced with a slimmer lead. Had Alabama just managed to tack on another field goal, against an LSU defense that was plainly worn down, Daniels' challenge would've been exponentially tougher.

As for whether Turner violated the targeting rule, I've watched it over and over from every possible vantage point, from the live exposure to the TV broadcast to the All-22 camera angle. It was certainly borderline, which is to say Turner is fortunate not to be sitting out the first half of Saturday's Kentucky game. It's an understatement to say the rule isn't applied with great consistency, but Turner's helmet made contact just under Daniels' facemask. When that happens, with all other elements of targeting being in place, the rule isn't generally interpreted to favor the defender. CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, for his part, expressed belief on the broadcast that a targeting call was warranted. LSU coach Brian Kelly said officials told him the play was reviewed for targeting, although the review was neither announced on the field nor immediately confirmed by the CBS broadcast, which added to confusion.

Have no confusion about this, however: while the hit on Daniels will be the play that's most remembered, it would only have been the game's most impactful play had it happened sooner, and with a tighter score.

Turner's tipped pass for the game's only turnover, which ignited the doubling of a seven-point lead, made the bigger difference.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

Tuscaloosa News sport columnist Chase Goodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama LB Turner made play of the game, but it wasn't hit on Daniels