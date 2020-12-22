Biggest offseason storylines: Lakers buy-in, Giannis re-signs & will KD or Kyrie be the leader in Brooklyn?

Subscribe to Posted Up with Chris Haynes

After a postseason bubble championship and a ridiculously short off-season, the 2021 NBA regular season is set to tip-off on Tuesday night. Chris Haynes is joined by Vincent Goodwill to break down the five biggest storylines from the truncated offseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a five-year supermax deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, but was there a secret team with its own superstar waiting in the wings to be a future landing spot for the reigning two-time MVP? (2:25)

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will finally play alongside each other after a year of waiting (and days of sage-ing), but who will be the true leader of the Brooklyn Nets? (11:15)

Heading out west, there's nothing but controversy going on with the Los Angeles Clippers. After championship hopes were shattered during this summer's early playoff exit, how will the team move forward amid a lawsuit alleging the team owes $2.5 million to an associate of Kawhi Leonard's uncle for organizing the star's move to L.A.? (22:30)

Across the halls of the Staples Center, the Los Angeles Lakers won the championship and seemingly got even stronger by adding Dennis Schröder and Montrezl Harrell. That being said, does this roster construction mean that Anthony Davis needs to take on a new role this season? (29:30)

What podcast is complete without dissecting the latest James Harden drama? Chris & Vince discuss the likelihood of an impending trade for the Houston Rockets guard and if a certain pre-historic team to the north might make a move for the former MVP. (39:15)

Finally, the guys close out the show discussing the Christmas day games they're looking forward to most. (45:00)

Kevin Durant is set to make his regular season debut for the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Follow Chris on Twitter @ChrisBHaynes

Follow Vincent on Twitter @VinceGoodwill

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts