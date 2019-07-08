The biggest offseason additions made by each of the Redskins' 2019 opponents originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

If you're a frequent visitor of NBCSportsWashington.com (thank you if you are, by the way, and change that if you aren't), then you're likely well aware of all the Redskins' offseason additions, from Landon Collins to Dwayne Haskins to even Jordan Brailford.

But while you've been focusing on what the Burgundy and Gold have been up to, you might've missed what their 2019 opponents have brought on to their rosters. If that's the case, then you've found the right story.

Here's the single biggest player - whether it's a free agent or a vet via a trade or a draft pick - that Washington's 13 competitors have added in their respective offseasons.

Eagles (Weeks 1 & 15)

DeSean Jackson might still be burning defensive backs in the year 2045, but in 2019, he'll be doing it in Philadelphia again. Carson Wentz hasn't had a burner like that yet as a pro, and he should do wonders for the stat lines of Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz and others, too. Another Jackson, Malik, will bolster Philly's D-line, but DeSean could change the entire offense.

Cowboys (Weeks 2 & 17)

The Cowboys locking up Demarcus Lawrence was their biggest single move, but in terms of new arrivals, Randall Cobb is their most notable. Dallas losing Cole Beasley was a blow, but they're hoping Cobb can come in and replace most, if not all, of Beasley's inside production.

Bears (Week 3)

You could make the argument for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix or Buster Skrine here, but with Jordan Howard now on the Eagles, third-round pick David Montgomery is slated for quite a workload at running back. He may not be the most explosive runner, but he could be the next rookie to step in and churn up 1,000 yards in Year 1.

Giants (Week 4 & 16)

In the grand scheme of things, spending a ton of money for Golden Tate on a four-year deal may not make a ton of sense. But in an offseason where New York lost a ton, Tate represents their most significant addition. Daniel Jones, of course, is their most newsworthy (and clowned on), but Tate will definitely be a featured part of the offense while Jones might not be just yet.

Patriots (Week 5)

N'Keal Harry is the first wideout ever selected in the first round by Bill Belichick in New England. The Patriots had a massive need at the position, and the Arizona State product's ability to haul in contested catches and shake off coverage should help him emerge early for Tom Brady.

Dolphins (Week 6)

There was a point where it looked like Josh Rosen would be headed to D.C., but ultimately, he ended up in Miami. The Dolphins didn't have to give up much to acquire Rosen during the draft, and now, they'll hope the second-year passer can develop into a franchise QB while still on his cheap rookie deal.

49ers (Week 7)

Kwon Alexander and Nick Bosa are acceptable options here, but Dee Ford feels like the most impactful. With the Chiefs in 2018, Ford racked up 13 sacks, then San Fran traded for him in March and inked him to a very, very rich contract. If you're a Redskins fan, Ford is one pass rusher you hope will be facing Trent Williams and not Left Tackle X this campaign.

Vikings (Week 8)

It's not often an offensive lineman stands out as an organization's key new guy, but Garrett Bradbury could really help out Minnesota, even as a rookie. The 18th overall pick will be Kirk Cousins' center and get the O-line organized in 2019.

Bills (Week 9)

Ed Oliver may need to bulk up a bit to realize his full potential, but in terms of athleticism, he's already there. Cole Beasley is the free agent who'll make the biggest difference, but if Oliver delivers on his top-10 status, what he does on the D-line will outweigh what Beasley does in the slot.

Jets (Week 11)

An entire blog could be devoted to all that the Jets did in free agency, but Le'Veon Bell is obviously the selection here. The 27-year-old was one of the more versatile threats in the game with the Steelers, but will he still have that in a less loaded offense and after a year off? New York sure wants him to.

Lions (Week 12)

You may not be fully familiar with Trey Flowers, but Detroit clearly was, judging by the $90 million contract they handed him in March. He's just 25, multi-talented and has registered at least 6.5 sacks in the last three seasons. Plus he's an ex-Patriot, so you know Matt Patricia is thrilled.

Panthers (Week 13)

Gerald McCoy was dropped by the Bucs in May, and the Panthers were more than happy to sign him for a year. Brian Burns is enticing as a rookie edge rusher, but McCoy, even at age 31, is a durable and disruptive force on the interior.

Packers (Week 14)

Green Bay has a pair of Smiths to attack QBs with now, but Za'Darius Smith got more money than Preston, so he's the one who makes this list. Signing Baltimore defenders after their initial breakout doesn't always work out, but the Packers saw enough in Za'Darius to give him$20 million guaranteed and trust he'll continue his rise in the NFC North.

