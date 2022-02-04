The biggest NBA All-Star snubs of 2021-22

Every year when the latest NBA All-Star crop is announced, there are a few snubs that leave fans, media and even players with their heads scratching.

A prime example just last year included Devin Booker, who ended up making it due as an injury replacement but wasn’t originally slated to receive the accolade. He’d go on to help lead the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals that same year.

Who are the biggest snubs this year?

With help from our own Global Rating stat, we break it down below.

Anthony Davis (LA Lakers)

Look, we understand why Anthony Davis missed out on All-Star honors this season for the first time since 2012-13, his rookie campaign.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been a mess on the floor and Davis has missed a lot of games due to injury.

Even so, it’s crazy one of the best big men in the basketball won’t be an All-Star this year, especially considering his play lately, with Davis putting up 29.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.7 blocks over his last three games.

In that stretch, however, the Lakers have gone just 1-2, which speaks to their season as a whole.

Regardless, it’ll be weird to see an All-Star Game without Davis participating.

Jarrett Allen (Cleveland)

Anyone who has paid attention to the Eastern Conference this season knows that Jarrett Allen has been one of the best-kept secrets in the league, as the big man is dominating down low as a finisher, shot-blocker and rebounder.

On the year, he’s putting up a career-high 16.0 points to go with 10.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 67.8 percent from the floor.

With him in the game, the Cavs are 4.9 points per 100 possessions better than when he’s on the bench, too, proving that his impact is far from empty.

Although he missed out this season, there’s a solid chance Allen will be up for the accolade again in the future, especially if he continues to show the improvement he has this season in the future.

Dejounte Murray (San Antonio)

The San Antonio Spurs’ record was likely the reason why he was left out of a lot of ballots, but that doesn’t mean Dejounte Murray hasn’t performed like an All-Star this season.

The young point guard is doing it all on both ends of the floor this year for San Antonio, putting up 19.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9.1 assists to go with a league-leading 2.0 steals per contest. Not only is Murray a much-improved scorer and playmaker, he’s an elite defender and rebounder for his position, making him one of the top two-way guards in the NBA right now.

All Murray is missing is a more reliable three-point shot, but even without it, his impact is felt in a big way every time he’s on the floor for the Spurs.

Domantas Sabonis (Indiana)

It’s hard to call Domantas Sabonis an All-Star snub considering he’s received the honor twice already in his career and the Indiana Pacers this year are a bit of a mess, along with the fact that the big man has missed time lately due to injury.

However, when you look at his raw numbers, you can see why we still consider Sabonis a snub, as the Lithuanian center is averaging 19.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, continuing to show fantastic finishing down low, as well as elite rebounding and playmaking from his frontcourt spot.

Additionally, it’s hard to fault Sabonis for the Pacers’ faults, as with him on the floor, Indiana is 4.9 points per 100 possessions better than when he’s on the bench.

He may not be the biggest All-Star snub this year, but he’s still worth mentioning on this list.

LaMelo Ball (Charlotte)

Considering his flashy style of play, insane level of popularity, his production and the fact that the Hornets are solidly in the playoff race largely thanks to him, it’s surprising LaMelo Ball missed out on All-Star honors this year.

The young point guard is putting up healthy numbers, too, averaging 19.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists to go along with 1.5 steals and 2.7 three-pointers nightly. Ball also has Charlotte sitting at 28-24 and with the No. 7 seed in the East.

Nevertheless, there’s little doubt Ball will receive the distinction in the future, as his play is too impressive, both stylistically and statistically, for him not to be an All-Star in his career.

No shame in a 20-year-old missing out on the distinction, but Ball undoubtedly deserved it this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City)

Like Murray, Shail Gilgeous-Alexander missed out on All-Star honors mostly due to his team’s, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in this case, poor record, as the team is in line for another high draft pick this year.

Being shelved for over a month due to injury didn’t help his cause, either, though his play did likely make things close in the minds of voters.

Gilgeous-Alexander has enjoyed yet another very strong campaign, pouring in 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists with 1.1 steals nightly. He is a good bit more inefficient this season, however, with his true shooting percentage going from a tidy 62.3 percent last year to 53.1 percent this campaign.

Nevertheless, if and when the Thunder do turn it around, Gilgeous-Alexander will not only likely be a big reason for that, he’ll probably receive All-Star honors for the turnaround, too.

His play has been too impressive over recent years for that not to happen.

