What are the biggest narratives in the Boston Celtics – Dallas Mavericks NBA finals?

What are some of the biggest narratives that we will hear heading into the Boston Celtics 2024 NBA Finals series with the Dallas Mavericks? We know the Kyrie Irving and Kristaps Porzingis returning to face their former ball clubs, but what about two head coaches in Joe Mazzulla and Jason Kidd having found their groove in that roll?

Debates over everything from how to build a contender to why it is that poor Grant Williams did not work out with either ball club are sure to swirl about this series with aplomb. But which of them will end up sticking when all is in the books?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast took some time on a recent show to talk it over. Check it out below!

