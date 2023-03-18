Biggest moments from upset in NCAA tournament
Sixteenth seed Farleigh Dickinson takes down first seed Purdue.
Kam Jones scored 18 of his 19 points in one stretch of the second half as second-seeded Marquette pulled away from Vermont en route to a 78-61 rout in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
#1 Purdue would go into Columbus the favorite to get upset in the second round instead they would go down in the first round to #16 FDU, 63-58, just the second time ever a one seed lost to a sixteen. FDU's Coach Tobin Anderson, made good on his statement.
Here's everything you need to know on how to watch March Madness games this weekend: both men's and women's NCAA tournament.
A March Madness sitter. This year's tournament has had it all.
What a finish.
In one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history, No. 1 seed Purdue was shocked by No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson.
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
Indiana punched its ticket to the round of 32 thanks to a 71-60 win against Kent State and Trayce Jackson-Davis' 24 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks.
Fairleigh Dickinson was a 23.5-point underdog in its first-round matchup vs. Purdue.
Return throughout Friday night for our score updates on Kent State men's basketball playing Indiana in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Albany.
Here’s a look at which UNC basketball players will –and won’t – be returning in 2023-24.
See our score prediction for Vanderbilt basketball vs. Michigan in the second round of the NIT.
Kentucky and K-State meet Sunday in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line. Here's a look at the second-round March Madness game.
