Biggest moments from upset in NCAA tournament

Boiler Upload

Offering three shuttles to and from Chicago's O'Hare Airport from Purdue's campus as well as five shuttles per day to and from Indianapolis International Airport, Reindeer Shuttle saves you the drive and lets you relax before you catch your flight. #1 Purdue would go into Columbus the favorite to get upset in the second round instead they would go down in the first round to #16 FDU, 63-58, just the second time ever a one seed lost to a sixteen. FDU's Coach Tobin Anderson, made good on his statement.