“My biggest mistake” – Former Chelsea manager regrets leaving the club

Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has revealed that leaving Chelsea was his biggest mistake, but he wanted to return to Italy at the time.

The Blues appointed Sarri to replace fellow Italian Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge, for the start of the 2018/2019 campaign, following his brilliant work at Napoli.

Sarri was in charge for just one season at Chelsea, but did guide the Blues to a top three finish and the Europa League, beating Arsenal 4-1 in Baku, his first trophy as a manager.

Sarri arrived at Chelsea with the Blues having missed out on Champions League football in the previous campaign by finishing fifth.

The Italian took midfielder Jorginho with him from Napoli, signed Mateo Kovacic and made Kepa Arrizabalaga the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.

Despite infuriating large sections of the fanbase with his stubbornness and that Ross Barkey for Kovacic substitution pretty much every game, his season in charge can be looked back on as somewhat of a success.

Sarri guided Chelsea to the Europa League in his only season at the club.

Sarri has been reflecting following his departure from Lazio and admitted leaving the Blues was his biggest mistake.

“Leaving Chelsea has been my biggest mistake,” he told Sky Italia.

“There was a good basis to stay there and continue at the club, I did a big mistake in that moment.

“We won the Europa League, the project was great but I wanted to return in Italy, unfortunately.”

Sarri left in the summer of 2019 to take charge of Italian giants Juventus, guiding them to the Serie A title, but again only lasted one season in Turin, before taking over at Lazio and is now currently out of work.

The Italian was replaced by club legend Frank Lampard who guided the Blues to a top four finish in his first season in charge, despite losing Eden Hazard and being under a transfer ban.

Incredibly since Sarri’s departure in the summer of 2019 Chelsea have had six managers, and have just appointed their seventh, another Italian, Enzo Maresca.