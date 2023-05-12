'The biggest get of the Mike Woodson era.' Reaction to Mackenzie Mgbako coming to Indiana

Indiana basketball has landed Mackenzie Mgbako, and everyone around and in the program is happy, to say the least.

Mgbako, who was originally committed to Duke, announced Friday that he is headed to play for Mike Woodson in the fall. He is the highest-rated player, per the 247Sports Composite, to commit to Indiana since Romeo Langford in 2018.

This is how Twitter reacted to IU getting the 6-8 Mgbako:

Bloomington could use another Mack🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/zxYQR1Sxox — Mackenzie Holmes (@kenzieholmes_) May 12, 2023

Indiana basketball: Can Mike Woodson recruit? That's an emphatic yes with Mackenzie Mgbako's IU commitment.

Letsssss rock!!!!! — Xavier Johnson “X” (@XavierJ0hnson) May 12, 2023

Indiana lost a lot of production this offseason. But the Hoosiers are bringing in + retaining a lot of young talent: Ware, Mgbako, Cupps, Newton, Reneau, Gunn, Banks. Unproven in college yet capable, this feels like somewhat of a youth movement. #iubb — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) May 12, 2023

Indiana beats out Kansas and others for ex-Duke signee Mackenzie Mgbako.



Loved Mgbako a summer ago. Talented forward. The key for the Hoosiers will be whether he can play the 3 (and guard a 3).



IU has no shortage of talent up front. Need perimeter shooting. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 12, 2023

Mackenzie Mgbako is #iubb’s second-highest rated recruit ever in the 247 Sports era. Just huge. pic.twitter.com/wAh4DD8iHh — John Patrick Felts (@JohnPFelts) May 12, 2023

It is Mackenzie Mgbako appreciation night at the barcade: People over 7 feet tall drink free. — moose (@btownmoose) May 12, 2023

Mackenzie Mgbako is an Indiana Hoosier.



Think we can safely call this the biggest get of the Mike Woodson era. #iubb — Emma Pawlitz (@emmapawlitz) May 12, 2023

Have to give it to the staff. They have landed a late big fish out of HS (not the portal) in three straight seasons.



Imagine the possibilities when they have multiple years to build relationships with the HS/grassroots prospects. Like the upcoming '24 and '25 classes. #iubb — Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1) May 12, 2023

