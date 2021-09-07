Biggest question marks for Bears entering 2021 season

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of the 2021 season, where they’ll face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. But despite the prime-time spotlight, there are plenty of questions surrounding this team heading into the new year.

Whether it’s positions of need or questions about when rookie quarterback Justin Fields will see his first NFL regular-season action, there’s plenty to watch for this season.

Ahead of their Week 1 game, we’re taking a look at the biggest question marks facing the Bears.

Justin Fields' debut

AP Photo/Wade Payne

There's no doubt the Bears' entire 2021 season is about the development of rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who could very well be the answer to the quarterback woes that have haunted this team for decades. But that doesn't mean he needs to be sitting behind Andy Dalton. Fields has exceeded expectations of the Bears' coaching staff with an impressive training camp and preseason, where it was evident to fans that Fields was ready. But Matt Nagy has remained deadlocked with his original plan to sit Fields behind Andy Dalton -- at least in Week 1. Now the question becomes: How long will Fields have to wait before he takes the field? If Dalton exceeds expectations and plays well, it'll take longer. But with concerns on the offensive line, that's not likely to happen. Rather, Fields could see the field as soon as Week 2 or Week 4. But given this season is all about developing Fields, getting him those live-game reps as soon as possible is key.

Offensive line

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The offensive line has been a major focal point from the start of the offseason. Following the releases of veterans Charles Leno and Bobby Massie, there was still some optimism surrounding the offensive line with the interior group and selection of offensive tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round. Then Jenkins had back surgery and Chicago's offensive tackle concerns escalated even more. The Bears brought in 39-year-old Jason Peters to serve as left tackle. And despite some conditioning concerns during training camp, it sounds like Peters is ready to go. If not, Chicago will turn to fifth-round rookie Larry Borom, who will work exclusively at left tackle. Germain Ifedi, who missed most of training camp with a hip injury returns at right tackle, where he has plenty to prove. Elijah Wilkinson and Lachavious Simmons will provide depth. The state of the Bears' offensive line is even more reason to turn to Fields sooner rather than later, as he can alleviate some of the pressure.

Cornerback

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Since the release of two-time Pro Bowler Kyle Fuller, cornerback has been a glaring need for the Bears. In the five-plus months that have passed, it remains one of the biggest concerns for this team heading into the 2021 season. Second-year cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who's stepping into the CB1 role for Fuller, is the only constant at the position with a slew of concerns at outside corner and in the slot. The Bears have just five cornerbacks on their roster in Johnson, Kindle Vildor, Artie Burns, Duke Shelley and Xavier Crawford, and there's still the matter of who will be starting outside opposite Johnson and in the slot. Right now, it figures to be Vildor on the outside and either Shelley or safety Marqui Christian at nickelback. With the Bears poised to face some high-powered offenses this season, things could get ugly.

Robert Quinn

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

While GM Ryan Pace has had some free agent hits, including defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, there's no doubt that edge rusher Robert Quinn is panning out to be his biggest miss -- and a costly one at that. In his first season with the Bears, Quinn managed just two sacks and played around 50% of defensive snaps. Not exactly what the Bears were paying for when they signed him to a five-year, $70 million deal. The Bears have praised Quinn heading into the 2021 season, but there's reason to believe we could be in for a similar -- albeit slightly improved -- year with Quinn. That's why Jeremiah Attaochu and second-year pro Trevis Gipson are so vital to this season, as they'll be getting plenty of reps opposite Khalil Mack. If the Bears were to part ways with Quinn following this season, it would cost them $9.2 million in dead money.

Matt Nagy

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

There's an argument to be made that Matt Nagy is already putting the Bears in a bad place by refusing to start rookie quarterback Justin Fields, even though Fields has shown he's ready. Nagy's stubbornness has reared its ugly head as he remains firm in his stance to start Andy Dalton even though admitting he believes Fields would be just fine if he had to play right now. After giving up play calling last season to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, Nagy is taking the control back and will call plays right out of the gate for the Bears. All eyes will be on Nagy to see how he calls the offense, especially in regards to running the ball with David Montgomery. Nagy has come under plenty of criticism over the last year. Unfortunately, Nagy's job appears safe -- at least through this year -- especially now that he drafted his quarterback of the future in Fields.

Sean Desai

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

There's a ton of excitement surrounding new defensive coordinator Sean Desai, who's already brought a new energy to this defense during training camp and preseason. But there's always questions surrounding a first-time play caller, even one who's been with this franchise since the Marc Trestman era. During the preseason, we saw Desai experimenting with calling plays both from the booth and the sideline, so we'll see where he ultimately feels the most comfortable calling the game. Desai was instrumental in crafting the Bears' dominant defense back in 2018 with Vic Fangio, but this is the first time when it's just Desai at the helm, and he has his own concerns to deal with, specifically at cornerback.

Strength of schedule

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

As the Bears prepare for the 2021 NFL season, they'll have to contend with the league's third toughest strength of schedule. Chicago's 2021 opponents combined for a win percentage of .550 with a combined record of 149-122-1. The NFC North as a whole has a tough schedule, with the Packers having the fourth most-difficult schedule, the Vikings having the fifth-toughest and the Lions the easiest, with the sixth most-difficult schedule. When looking at the Bears' schedule as a whole, there's a five-game stretch which is likely to give Chicago challenges, as they play the Packers, Buccaneers, 49ers, Steelers and Ravens consecutively. The Bears did lose six straight games last season, and it wouldn't be difficult to see them lose five consecutive if things get rough.

