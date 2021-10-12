Biggest lessons learned from Bengals’ loss to Packers

There are plenty of lessons to take away from the overtime loss suffered by the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.

Mainly, the fact the team stood tall with the Green Bay Packers well into an overtime session speaks highly of the roster assembled in Cincinnati.

But overall, there are a few important notes to take away from the game before the team preps for Week 6.

Something needs to change with the offensive line

The offensive line continues to hold the offense back. Adding right tackle Riley Reiff was an upgrade. Using a second-round pick on Jackson Carman for a guard spot was an upgrade, too. But Carman has been spotty (and he’s now on the COVID-19 list) and Trey Hopkins, back from injury early or not, has not looked even close to his normal self. There’s no easy answer here, but with free agents out there and a trade deadline coming up, something will need to change because five games in, it doesn’t look like the Frank Pollack effect has done enough.

Joe Burrow needs to slide

Part of the reason the offensive line is so concerning (besides limiting what the play-caller can do) is because Burrow seems intent on putting his body on the line. Burrow got himself hurt going head-first during a scramble early Sunday and eventually needed a hospital trip after the game. Ja’Marr Chase wants to see him slide more and Zac Taylor has talked with him about it too. But between his aggressiveness and the poor play of the line, they’re playing with fire.

Chidobe Awuzie is a massive steal but the secondary is a mess

Hats off to Awuzie, who played a brilliant game against Davante Adams on Sunday after coming back from an injury. He’s been an underrated steal of a free-agency signing. We can’t say the same for the rest of the secondary, though. Trae Waynes has been spotty and is hurt again. Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates had tackle and coverage issues and Bates especially has been underwhelming so far. With Waynes hurt again, teams will just throw at Eli Apple, avoiding the strength that is Awuzie.

Execution matters, but play-calling is the massive issue

Yes, Bengals receivers dropped passes, there were blown coverages, Burrow threw a bad pick and there were missed kicks.

But Zac Taylor’s play-calling has been miserable.

The massive aggression until when it matters most before taking the ball out of Burrow’s hands late hurt the Bengals, if not lost the game on Sunday. His desire to run, sometimes with a backup, when a pass with Burrow would make a ton more sense, is a problem. And so are the tendnecies, as explained by PFF’s Seth Galina:

“When the Bengals line up under center, they run the ball 80% of the time — and 60% of those runs are outside zone. They don’t do any motion at the snap and rank only 11th in pre-snap shift/motion rate from under center. They line up and try to win without any disguise. Cincinnati is not good enough to do that, but most teams aren’t, for that matter. Outside zone relies on a good push from the interior of the offensive line, and the Bengals’ guards and centers this year rank 31st in cumulative run-block grade (50.4).”

This isn’t even an advanced metric — basic viewing of the game will tell onlookers this, so rest assured opposing teams are well aware. Plus, the offensive line just isn’t good enough to do this.

Until the overarching approach by play-callers changes, it will never be able to compensate for execution mistakes and it’ll cost the Bengals games like it nearly did against winless Jacksonville, let alone against a team like Green Bay.

