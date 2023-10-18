What have been the biggest keys to Oklahoma State football's offensive turnaround?

STILLWATER — Through three games, the Oklahoma State offense looked like it was headed for disaster. In the three games since, it has looked like one of the Big 12’s better units.

OSU has increased its scoring by more than 50% since the first three games and is averaging over 130 yards per game more.

For the season — including the recent uptick in production — OSU has the 11th-best offense in the 14-team Big 12 in yardage per game and 12th-best in scoring.

But in conference games only, the Pokes are fourth in yardage and fifth in scoring.

So, how did they get here? How did an offense that looked mediocre to poor in most every facet through three non-conference games suddenly sprout a consistent, balanced attack?

As the Cowboys go into a challenging road test set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at West Virginia, here’s a look at the three biggest keys to OSU’s offensive turnaround:

Offensive line renaissance

Coach Mike Gundy isn’t just blowing smoke when he constantly turns offensive questions back to offensive line play. This group was a mess through three games.

Yet after the South Alabama loss, Gundy, offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn and offensive line coach Charlie Dickey streamlined the schemes so the blockers could focus on a select group of concepts.

The result has been more than 60 yards per game more on the ground, and only two sacks allowed in the last three games.

“It’s kind of what every football team does,” center Joe Michalski said. “They see what they’re good at and you try and maximize that as much as you can. So just running more of the stuff that we had early success with and trying to perfect it and get it a lot better. I feel pretty confident in where we are right now with all the schemes we’re running.”

Backfield consistency

Everyone has an opinion on how OSU handled the quarterback carousel the first three games. Gundy has downplayed the idea that picking one would have helped the offense find itself sooner.

Gundy points back to the offensive line struggles. But the rise of the offense clearly coincides with Alan Bowman as the sole quarterback and Ollie Gordon as the primary running back.

Gordon totaled 109 yards on 19 carries in the first three games. In the last three, he has had 425 yards on 68 carries, with averages of 141.7 per game and 6.3 per carry.

Bowman has been consistent, though he’s still settling in. Gundy pointed to a couple of “at-risk” throws that easily could have been intercepted against Kansas. But the super-senior still completed a season-high 68.3% of his passes for 336 yards — his most in a game since throwing for 384 against OSU at Boone Pickens Stadium in 2020, his final season at Texas Tech.

“He could’ve thrown some more picks,” Gundy said. “And if you look at it when it’s happening, it’s when his weight is on his back foot or he’s moving backwards. We’re trying to work him through that. We gotta get him out of that.”

Gundy suggested Bowman might be feeling more pressure than is actually coming, because of the line’s early difficulties. Eight of the 10 sacks OSU has allowed came in the first three games. So the sense of pressure might be leading Bowman to flee the pocket or get rid of the ball before he needs to.

“He just needs to sit and relax,” Gundy said. “And he will.

“The protection the last few weeks has been considerably better than it was in the first three games. That should allow him to sit in the pocket more and not float back, because when he floats back at times, he’s getting himself into a little bit of a jam.”

Overall creativity

From early-game scripts to overall game plans to individualized play design, the Cowboys have been operating on a different level the last few weeks.

Some of the creativity is obvious, like the increase in trick plays. Some of it is more subtle, like all the extra pre-snap motion with Brennan Presley that has kept defenses guessing how the slot receiver will be used.

Presley scored two touchdowns last Saturday, both involving motion. On one, he looped around from the slot position to a running back spot, ultimately catching a pass and running for the score. On the other, he took the handoff on a speed motion play and rushed for the 6-yard TD.

The Cowboys have scored 27 points combined in the first quarter of the last two games, including touchdowns on their first possession of each — something they hadn’t accomplished since early October of last year.

Dunn is a polarizing figure among OSU fans, but his performance has been elite during this turnaround. He has operated within the framework of the streamlined blocking schemes, while still bringing in fresh play designs for the skill players.

OSU vs. West Virginia

KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va. (ESPN)

