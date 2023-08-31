Biggest key for Michigan State football's defense to improve: Rebuild trust in each other

EAST LANSING — Two years ago, it was Michigan State football’s pass defense that proved problematic. Last season, the Spartans got gashed on the ground.

In three seasons under Mel Tucker, who arrived with an NFL defensive pedigree, MSU has been among the worst in the Big Ten each year. Injuries and lack of depth caused much of that, but there have been plenty of missed tackles and assignments that were just as much to blame.

So Tucker went into the offseason focusing on building chemistry, particularly on defense. Whether it paid off or not remains to be seen, with the first test coming Friday in the season-opener at home against Central Michigan (7 p.m./FS1).

Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay, left, talks with Jacoby Windmon, right, during football practice on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in East Lansing.

“That's hard for me, trusting people and making sure they're gonna be in the right spot. And that's key, because you just gotta do your job,” linebacker Cal Haladay said Monday. “And if everybody does their job, you're going to be tough to beat in any way, shape or form.”

Here’s what to keep an eye on for the Spartans on defense this season:

Things to watch

Michigan State Spartans defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (41) sacks Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during second half action at Spartan Stadium Saturday, October 8, 2022.

How improved is the defensive line and pass rush? Tucker made it a priority in the offseason to bolster his front four, particularly after the Spartans struggled with depth due to injuries and suspensions at defensive end last season. But even before losing a number of key defensive ends, MSU had issues getting to opposing quarterbacks. Versatile Tunmise Adeleye from Texas A&M and mammoth defensive tackle Jalen Sami arrive with power and strength off the snap, joining a group of interior linemen (Simeon Barrow, Derrick Harmon, Maverick Hansen) that easily is the Spartans’ deepest and most talented position. Adeleye also is expected to be a key on the outside, where Khris Bogle is back after an early-season injury cost him most of 2022, Zion Young and Brandon Wright return after suspension and four freshmen (Bai Jobe, Andrew Depaepe, Jalen Thompson and Ken Tally) give Tucker more options and pass-rush talent than he had a year ago.

Can the young secondary turn the corner? Opposing running backs feasted on the Spartans’ depleted defensive line a year ago, masking a secondary that had significant issues in 2021. Still, when they needed to, quarterbacks such as Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa easily dissected MSU’s coverages for big plays to put games away in a hurry with veteran Xavier Henderson out with injury. Now that he’s graduated, replacing Henderson’s communication and knowledge of the defense — as well as his play at safety — will be critical. That falls on a group of young defensive backs, including safeties Jaden Mangham and Malik Spencer, to learn quickly on the job while also getting tighter coverage from returning cornerback Charles Brantley and a number of other young guys that include Dillon Tatum and Caleb Coley.

Any schematic shifts? Midway through last season, defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton began using more 4-3 packages out of necessity and based on opponents’ offensive attack plans. It worked with some success and was a big reason MSU won three of four games coming out of a four-game losing streak. With veterans Haladay, Jacoby Windmon and Aaron Brule back at linebacker, along with the addition of four-star freshman Jordan Hall, it will be interesting as the season progresses to see if Hazelton continues to eschew the 4-2-5 both he and Tucker have used for most of their first three seasons with the Spartans.

Player to watch: LB Jacoby Windmon

Windmon won three Big Ten defensive player of the week awards, starting the season at defensive end then moving back to his natural spot when Big Ten play began. He got suspended after the Michigan tunnel fight for the final four games and missed out on postseason awards. How well he can cover in space — he had one of MSU’s two interceptions — and continue to come off the edge in pass rush situations could allow the senior to draw plenty more accolades this fall.

Michigan State linebacker Jacoby Windmon (4) blocks a pass from Akron quarterback Jeff Undercuffler Jr. (13) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Newcomer to watch: DL Tunmise Adeleye

He’s got the size and power, but Adeleye never got the chance to be fully unleashed at Texas A&M. Tucker and his staff believe they can use the 6-foot-4, 290-pound third-year player in a variety of spots — coaches have said he strictly will be a defensive end, but Adeleye has the capability to move inside and fill the middle should Hazelton want to deploy a three-man front to increase the speed in the pass rush.

Impact freshman: DE Bai Jobe

While linebacker Hall likely will have more of a role at the outset, Jobe is a potential breakout star with tantalizing talent as a pass rusher. His quick get-off on the snap blends with power to maul and speed and agility to bend around the end to beat much bigger offensive linemen. Expect Hazelton to deploy Jobe incrementally as the 6-4, 235-pound newcomer continues to learn more intricacies of the sport he picked up as a high school junior.

Potential sleeper: DE Zion Young

Michigan State's defensive lineman Zion Young runs a drill during football practice on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in East Lansing.

Forced into action with injuries to Bogle and Jeff Pietrowski early last season, Young worked his way into a starting role by the middle of the season. The first was an upset win over Wisconsin, the last the following week at Michigan. Young was one of eight players suspended by Tucker for the tunnel fight, but he showed in his eight games the ability to be a disruptive force coming off the edge with his long-armed, 6-6, 265-pound frame.

