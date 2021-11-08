Biggest head scratchers from Week 9 play 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew shares biggest head scratchers from Week 9 play. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
There should no longer be any doubt that the Titans are legit contenders, even without Derrick Henry.
Following the news that the Cleveland Browns are releasing Odell Beckham Jr, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano talks about whether or not the New York Giants should look into a reunion with their controversial former star wide receiver.
What can we learn from the #Chiefs' Week 9 snap counts?
A.J. Brown admitted that he didn't have his best game against the Rams, and the Titans wide receiver wasn't pleased with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Fox viewers won’t see the Kansas City defense try to sack Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Before the games began, however, Fox viewers got a chance to see a quartet of Hall of Famers verbally give him the business, from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Terry Bradshaw had the most pointed critique of Rodgers, who someday [more]
A costly taunting penalty could be the proverbial straw that breaks the camels back for Josh Norman with the San Francisco 49ers.
Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers set a new NFL record on Sunday, one that no wide receiver would want to hold.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't appreciate Stephon Gilmore telling reporters he was unhappy with how New England handled his injury.
A rules analyst and an NFL Network broadcaster also thought this was a particularly bad call
Bill Belichick instantly became a meme with this choice of outfit.
The Patriots lost running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson to injuries against the Panthers on Sunday. Here's the latest on their statuses.
Bill Belichick has a short and simple explanation for Mac Jones' decision to grab Brian Burns' ankle.
The Cardinals didn’t have Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, or A.J. Green for Sunday’s road game against the 49ers, but they didn’t have any problem offensively. Arizona rolled up 437 yards and led the 49ers 31-7 in the third quarter of what turned out to be a 31-17 win in Santa Clara. Colt McCoy went 22-of-26 [more]
The Panthers weren't shy about holding Sam Darnold accountable for his poor play in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
How far will Michigan State fall in the College Football Playoff rankings after losing to Purdue?
Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders is out for the third straight week. He'll miss Saturday's game vs. Texas Southern.
Was Kliff Kingsbury taking a shot at Texas Longhorns fans or being sincere?
While the Dallas Cowboys had a stunning defeat against the Denver Broncos, the Tennessee Titans keep taking down powerhouse teams.
A whole lot of fun to takeaway from the Browns Week 9 victory. Garrett setting up for history, team's goals attainable and much, much more:
The list of mishaps for the Bills explains how they managed to lose 9-6 to the dreadful Jacksonville Jaguars.