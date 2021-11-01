Biggest head scratchers from Week 8 play 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew shares biggest head scratchers from Week 8 play. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
A flag on Mike Hilton was bad, to say the least.
There are a few teams that might feel they're just one piece away.
Henry injured his foot during the Titans' second offensive drive of the game.
Go ahead and start the speculation that Drew Brees will return to the quarterback-needy Saints. And then end it. During halftime of Sunday night’s Cowboys-Vikings game on NBC, Brees said that he won’t be emerging from retirement to join the Saints, if (as expected) Winston will miss the rest of the season. The Saints apparently [more]
Amari Cooper scored the Cowboys' game-winning touchdown, but a fellow receiver wanted to change his mind about the play before it was set.
The NFL's trade deadline looms on Tuesday, and several notable names could be on the move if the right suitor comes along.
Strahan did not like the Lions players posing for pictures and exchanging jerseys with Eagles players after the 44-6 loss
Titans running back Derrick Henry could miss the rest of the season with a foot injury. Although Henry continued playing after hurting his foot on Sunday, there are now concerns that the injury is much more serious than realized and could cost Henry the rest of the season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Henry [more]
There are two peripheral points noteworthy from the Dolphins’ 26-11 loss at Buffalo on Sunday, extending the Dolphins’ losing streak to seven games.
The Cowboys played without their franchise quarterback and lost their left tackle, top wideout and corner at various points of the game. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The Saints have lost quarterback Jameis Winston to a knee injury today, and yet it’s the Buccaneers for whom everything is going wrong. The Bucs also lost a key player, tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is out of the game with back spasms. And the Saints are up 23-7 in the third quarter. Trevor Siemian [more]
These 10 Patriots stood out against the Los Angeles Chargers -- for better and for worse.
Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury in Sunday's overtime win over the Colts, according to a report.
Ohio State drops one spot in latest AP Top 25 Poll as Sparty takes big leap.
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden has resolved his differences with Mark Davis. Now, Gruden could be aiming higher. Gruden is currently mulling his legal options regarding potential claims against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, according to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com. PFT previously raised the question of whether Gruden would file a lawsuit alleging [more]
Quite a few problems to sort out from the Browns inexcusable loss to the Steelers in Week 8:
TCU will conduct a national search but its next football coach may be on the other side of the Metroplex.
The Steelers pulled out a 15-10 win over the Browns on Sunday, but the most memorable play of the game might have been a fake field goal that the Steelers attempted in the first half. Kicker Chris Boswell took a direct snap and got drilled by Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott in the head while [more]
Is it possible that Mike White, the 26-year-old who has now played in two games in four seasons, could be the long-term answer to the Jets’ quarterback question?
Calvin Ridley delivered us some shocking news this Halloween morning!