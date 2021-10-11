Biggest head scratchers from Week 5 play 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" shares their biggest head scratchers from Week 5 play. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "GMFB" shares their biggest head scratchers from Week 5 play. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Zach Wilson's career has been off to a very slow start, and not just in the first half.
Here is a look at how much action each 49ers player saw on offense, defense and special teams.
Safety Justin Reid believes the Houston Texans are still capable of winning the AFC South despite their four-game losing streak and 1-4 record.
When you have Patrick Mahomes and you still have a losing record, your defense must be playing poorly. And the Chiefs’ defense is playing as poorly as any team ever has. Kansas City is allowing a stunning 7.1 yards per play this season. That’s not just the worst average this year, it’s the worst average [more]
NFC West Week 5 Review: Cardinals prove they can win ugly, too.
Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 5 win over the Bengals.
Last week, the Browns secured a win over the Vikings thanks to an uncalled instance of pass interference in the end zone. On Sunday, the Browns saw multiple missed defensive fouls late in the game, as they both tried to hold their lead against the Chargers and then to recapture it. Facing second and 10 [more]
The Texans' strange fake-punt-that-wasn't against the Patriots at NRG Stadium produced some predictably disastrous results.
Tom Brady's 61-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown against the Dolphins was yet another example of his greatness.
With each passing day, Urban Meyer is showing that the head coaching job of the Jacksonville Jaguars is too big for him.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden's racist email from 2011 revealed an ugly layer to "Coach Chucky." His damage-control effort showed he's a moron, as well.
Hall of Fame wide receiver addresses leadership and racial shortcomings in the NFL: "For us to be moving back and not forward ... this hurts me."
"Might as well forward the fine letter now."
From intent to deceive to lining up improperly, Jim Harbaugh is taking exception with several things that Nebraska did wrong on Saturday.
Nick Saban's grand idea first left Trevon Diggs feeling hurt, but the Alabama coach ended up putting the future Cowboys CB on a track toward stardom.
Urban Meyer's postgame explanation of a questionable play call in the Jaguars' loss to the Titans was confusing.
Josh Allen's touchdown strike to Emmanuel Sanders against the Kansas City Chiefs is a sight to behold.
Rookie quarterback Mac Jones made some NFL history in the Patriots' 25-22 win over the Texans in Sunday afternoon's Week 5 game.
Here is what our @TheJohnDillon is taking away from the #Chiefs' disheartening loss to the #Bills in Week 5.
Jon Gruden again said he is not a racist after his Las Vegas Raiders lost their first game since the revelation of the head coach's 2011 racial remark about players’ union leader DeMaurice Smith. Gruden apologized for his “insensitive remarks” when asked about the decade-old emails following the Raiders' 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears. A Wall Street Journal story last week noted that Gruden, then working for ESPN, referred in a racist way to Smith’s facial features in an email.