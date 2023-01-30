Biggest head scratcher moments from Championship Sunday 'GMFB'
"GMFB" share their biggest head scratcher moments from Conference Championship.
Multiple teammates consoled Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after he drew a late hit penalty that put the Chiefs in position for a field goal that delivered a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City. One teammate in particular was not pleased. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was yelling on the way to the locker room about the foul. [more]
"Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor," Travis Kelce said after the Chiefs' win. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"
The Bengals LB speaks out about the video from right after the game.
The late hit that gave the Chiefs 15 extra yards and a 45-yard game-winning field goal try came at the end of a play that began with something that has happened over and over in 2022. Offensive holding. Not called. Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown clearly held Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson. No flag was thrown. [more]
An eight-day week of golfing madness ended here at the Emirates Golf Club with Rory McIlroy lifting his third Dubai Desert Classic title in one of the most dramatic finales the DP World Tour has ever had the pleasure to witness.
Patrick Reed was involved in yet another rules controversy after the American declared that, despite TV suggesting otherwise, he was “100 per cent certain" it was his ball lodged up a tree in Dubai.
The officiating left a lot to be desired. This was how Twitter reacted.
The Bulldogs quarterback, who beat TCU in the national championship game, was arrested Sunday morning.
Kyle Shanahan explained why the 4ers didn't challenge DeVonta Smith's fourth-down catch in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
After injuries to Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, the 49ers were left without a functioning quarterback in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles. Purdy had to return to the game after Johnson suffered a concussion, but he couldn’t throw the ball and the 49ers’ one-dimensional offense couldn’t do anything to get them back [more]
Phil Mickelson's attempt at being cheeky backfired a bit Saturday afternoon on social media.
The NFL is lucky the sequence didn't play a direct impact on the outcome of the game.
From 'teegate' to 'treegate' -– it seems impossible to keep Patrick Reed and controversies apart."During round three of the Dubai Desert Classic, two on-course referees and several marshals identified that Patrick Reed's ball had become lodged in a specific tree following his tee shot on 17," the statement read.
The 49ers reportedly are hoping Brock Purdy didn't sustain a ruptured UCL in his right elbow.
Veteran official Eric Lewis wasn't above admitting his crew's mistake on a controversial play involving LeBron James in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers thriller.
LeBron James brought Jayson Tatum into the conversation with his latest lament about a missed call in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game, but Boston's star forward took it in stride.
There were major men's college basketball games across the country this weekend. A look at the winners and losers from all the action.
Zach Edey finished the game with 38 points and 13 rebounds, leaving Spartans defenders bruised and bewildered.
The Green Bay Packers prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers, a potential Jets trade target, according to a new report Sunday.