The biggest game for each Big Ten East football team in 2023

Every preseason pundit is giving out their best games to watch for the upcoming season and who and when to watch and that makes sense because there are so many interesting games. I was actually going to follow this same format and list my top games to watch in the Big Ten, but as I made the list, I noticed it was filled with the same three teams; Penn State, Ohio State, and Michigan.

That made me feel guilty for not including some of the less watchable teams in the conference and instead I am going to provide a key game for each team in the Big Ten and we will start with the Big Ten East Division.

Each game that is chosen is a game on the schedule that I feel defines the program and the trajectory each is taking.

Now let’s dive in!

Game to Watch

Rutgers at Indiana – October 21st

Both the Indiana Hoosiers and Rutgers Scarlet Knights are expected to be barely keeping their heads above bowl eligibility water and with every win being precious, they will both be fighting each other to stay out of the Big Ten East basement. Rutgers defeated Indiana, 24-17 last season, but the Hoosiers will be at home this season.

Game to Watch

Illinois at Maryland – October 14

Both the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Maryland Terrapins are in that second tier of Big Ten talent, and although no one expects either to win the conference, they will both be in the fight. Both programs won eight games last season and both seem like they are up and coming and are doing it with different styles. Maryland is successful through the air and Illinois enjoys the old-school run game.

Michigan Wolverines

Game to Watch

Ohio State at Michigan – November 25

No hot takes here, the Michigan Wolverines have dominated the Ohio State Buckeyes the last two seasons and seem to have the Buckeyes’ number after being on the losing side eight straight times. This time the game is back in Michigan and the Wolveirnes will be hoping to keep their foot on Ohio State’s throat.

Game to Watch

Nebraska at Michigan State – November 4th

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in the West division, but this is still a pivotal game for the Michigan State Spartans because they will likely struggle with bowl eligibility. Mel Tucker is in his fourth season and Mat Rhule will be in his first at Nebraska with both coaches attempting to take their programs from the basement to the top. The matchup will be a good measuring stick for both.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Game to Watch

Ohio State at Michigan – November 25

Nothing to overthink here. I do not want to label this game as a must-win before the season even starts, but it is no secret the Ohio State fanbase has been less than thrilled in regard to Day’s performances against Michigan. A third loss will make the scarlet and gray natives even more restless.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Game to Watch

Michigan at Penn State – November 11

The Penn State Nittany Lions are a bit of a third wheel in the Ohio State and Michigan rivalry, but Penn State has one of the best rosters in the country and gets the Wolverines at home in November. Penn State lost to Michigan, 41-17 last season, but with a more talented team and the game being in Beaver Stadium, now is the time for the Nittany Lions.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Game to Watch

Northwestern at Rutgers – September 2

The Northwestern Wildcats program is going through some stuff and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are in a position to take advantage of this situation. What was once a toss-up game could now be a guaranteed conference victory to open up their season.

