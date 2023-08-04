Biggest frustration with the Pac-12? It’s hard to pick just one

We noted earlier this week that George Kliavkoff and the Pac-12 CEO Group did not understand the stakes involved when the CEOs interviewed Kliavkoff for the Pac-12 commissioner job.

If the two parties — the interviewer and the interviewee — really grasped what was on the line, they would have created a clear understanding that Kliavkoff needed to be fully empowered to act to save the conference. The presidents and chancellors had to get out of the way and allow Kliavkoff to strike a deal.

If Kliavkoff did feel — at any point in the process — that the Pac-12 presidents were restraining him and preventing him from doing his job properly, he either should have resigned or should have threatened to resign. One way or another, the commish and the presidents were not on the same page. Whether you blame Kliavkoff or the Pac-12 CEO Group, it’s clear the two sides didn’t have a firm understanding of what needed to be done. That’s a huge frustration for Pac-12 fans with this larger process.

Ducks Wire helped us identify other specific frustrations with this very sad saga in the Pac-12:

MATT ZEMEK, TROJANS WIRE

The whole thing was frustrating, but it all goes back to the Pac-12 not inviting San Diego State right after its June 13 letter to the Mountain West. A school the Pac-12 claimed to value — and claimed it had factored into its projections for media rights revenue, given the added inventory it would provide to the conference — basically announced to the world that it wanted to join the Pac-12. The school wanted the Pac-12. The Pac-12 obviously needed San Diego State — mostly as a revenue increase mechanism, but also as a Southern California anchor and a piece of flight-risk insurance for Colorado and the Arizona schools. The Pac-12 needed to go ahead and invite the Aztecs before June 30. It could have saved a lot of money on exit fees it could have helped SDSU pay for. Not doing that was a colossal and obvious mistake. It’s one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen.

ZACHARY NEEL, DUCKS WIRE

I don’t think there are any surprises from this saga in the Pac-12, because of the path that Larry Scott set everyone on years ago. I feel for Kliavkoff, because he was set up to fail. I think the biggest frustration, though, is that this could have been avoided with a few shrewd business moves and more aggressive tactics over the years. The Pac-12 got completely exposed by Brett Yormark and the Big 12 in the media rights race, and now everything has come crumbling down. What we’re now likely to be left with is the death of one of the most storied and historic conferences in the nation — that’s a sad result for everyone, no matter who you root for.

MATT WADLEIGH, TROJANS AND BUFFALOES WIRE

The biggest frustration of this whole thing is just the lack of clarity and uncertainty for everybody involved. Colorado left while they had the opportunity, and now others might have no choice but to explore other options with so many questions swirling.

REMINDER NUMBER ONE

As bad as Larry Scott was, the Pac-12 presidents shot down his expansion plan with Texas and Oklahoma in 2011. The CEOs have constrained the Pac-12 commissioner before. This cycle repeated itself under George Kliavkoff. That’s very frustrating.

PAC-12 NETWORK AND APPLE TV

Pac-12 Network was a failure because it depended on consumers buying TV packages for a channel which was not easily available on cable tiers, and which did not have extensive distribution.

Over a decade later, Kliavkoff is banking on people buying Apple TV streaming subscriptions, another move which requires a large investment by the public in a niche property as opposed to something easily available over the air or found on a basic cable tier. The Pac-12 is still falling in love with Hail Mary-style plans instead of the safer, high-percentage play (ESPN).

ONE OTHER BIG FRUSTRATION: THE LACK OF FIGHT

It just doesn’t seem that George Kliavkoff is doing everything he can to save the conference. Maybe that’s because the CEO group constrained him (which contains a certain degree of truth), but even then, the lack of alternative plans and strategies in this moment of extreme crisis is jarring. So little forward thinking has occurred. Preparedness has not existed. There’s no evidence of good crisis management or emergency procedure. This conference has been caught flat-footed and paralyzed. The paralysis is what’s unacceptable, as much as the outcome. Not going down swinging is embarrassing in the extreme.

WASHINGTON STATE AND OREGON STATE

It is also very frustrating to see Washington State and Oregon State — two schools with zero leverage or influence in any of this — pay the price for the stupidity and idiocy of the higher-ups and those in power, who will make large salaries and not pay a price themselves.

It’s always the little guy who suffers the most. That’s frustrating, and it should be mentioned as a central problem with everything that’s happening to a dying Pac-12 Conference.

