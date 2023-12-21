The biggest question facing LSU and Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl

When LSU takes the field in Tampa on Jan. 1, it will in many ways be a preview of the 2024 season.

The Tigers will have some players who are departing available, likely including Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., but Jayden Daniels is opting out. That clears the way for Garrett Nussmeier to make his first career start under center.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly recently broke down the biggest question in each bowl game, and he grouped the ReliaQuest Bowl matchup against Wisconsin among the teams for which this will essentially be the first game of 2024.

Here’s his full breakdown of the matchup.

The Wisconsin skill corps has been hit hard by both opt-outs (RB Braelon Allen) and transfers, but we’re still waiting to find out about LSU’s Heisman winner Jayden Daniels and star receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas. It would be a welcome surprise if any of them played.

It’s certainly a tough one to predict with what both teams will be missing, but the Tigers should be close to full strength heading into this game aside from Daniels as Brian Kelly has said the team doesn’t expect additional opt-outs.

