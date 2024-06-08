What is the biggest question facing the Commanders after OTAs?

The offseason is almost over for the Washington Commanders. On Friday, Washington just wrapped up its third and final week of Offseason Training Activities (OTAs). Next is the mandatory minicamp next week, and then the Commanders break until training camp later next month.

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has wasted no time in impressing his new teammates. Multiple players have raved about Daniels’ talent, but, more importantly, they’ve noticed his commitment and study habits. Defensive tackle and longtime team captain Jonathan Allen said Daniels even beats him to the facility every day.

What’s next for Daniels?

Some NFL teams have already wrapped up OTAs and minicamp. Therefore, Matt Holder of Bleacher Report recently asked the question: What is the biggest question facing every NFL team after OTAs?

No surprise, but Holder’s question revolved around Daniels:

While most people might not be expecting much from the Commanders this year, the front office brought in several veterans in free agency to suggest the organization feels the team is ready to compete for a playoff spot this fall. But the biggest factor in that equation is if the rookie quarterback is ready to go.

The good news is head coach Dan Quinn seems to be impressed with the work Daniels has put in. “I think the situation work, we’ve been working really hard on, and so, some of the timing and mechanics are different from college in a two-minute setting than it is in the NFL,” Quinn told reporters.

“So to see, every day, him going through those mechanics out of two minute … at the end of the half working down in a clock situation, where it’s still moving on the first down and that type of urgency. Seeing him being comfortable in that environment, I would say that’s one example of many that shows the work that he’s put in.”

While most on the outside do not believe Washington can compete this season, the team believes differently. With Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt Jr. in charge of the defense, that side will be much better. If Daniels meshes with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, the Commanders could be one of the NFL’s surprise teams in 2024.

So far, Daniels has passed every test. The mandatory minicamp will be another important step in his development.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire