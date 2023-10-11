Our biggest concerns about Mississippi State football including QB, defensive play-calling

Through the tough losses, the ugly wins and the numerous injuries, Mississippi State football has made it to the open week. However, because of those three aforementioned factors, it’s not a week for coach Zach Arnett and the Bulldogs to use as downtime.

Mississippi State has plenty of work to do if it intends on extending its bowl streak to 14 seasons. The Bulldogs (3-3, 0-3 SEC) have just one nonconference game remaining against Southern Miss on Nov. 18. The rest of the second half slate features conference foes, which doesn’t bode well for a team projected to finish last in the SEC West.

Before MSU returns to the field on Oct. 21 at Arkansas (2-4, 0-3), here’s a look at what the Bulldogs have to clean up – beyond getting players healthy – if they hope on moving the program back in the right direction.

Zach Arnett should consider changing defensive play-calling

When former coach Mike Leach died in December and Arnett was promoted from defensive coordinator, he picked linebacker coach Matt Brock to take control of the defense. The move proved worthwhile in the ReliaQuest Bowl when Illinois was held to 10 points. However, that hasn’t been the case since.

It may be time Arnett considers taking back control of defensive play-calling. The Bulldogs ranked fifth in yards allowed per game in each of Arnett’s three years as coordinator. They sit at 11th now.

Brock inherited a defense that lost seven starters, but many of the returning players were heavy with experience. They haven’t stepped up in bigger roles.

Arnett handed over the play-calling duties to focus on his various roles as a head coach. However, he’s involved in signaling plays during games. It may be time he calls them as well.

Mississippi State needs to see what Chris Parson can provide

If quarterback Will Rogers misses significant time following an injury suffered in last week's win against Western Michigan, backup Mike Wright will have a bigger role. But it could also be a chance to see what freshman quarterback Chris Parson can provide.

Wright has provided a spark for offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay when used in special packages. However, his time at Vanderbilt before transferring to MSU showed he may not be enough as a starter to get Mississippi State to a bowl game.

Could MSU continue using him in packages while letting Parson fill Rogers’ role? It may be worth testing. Worst case, Mississippi State still fails to reach a bowl and Parson earns valuable experience going into next season.

PROBLEMS TO FIX: Unpacking Mississippi State football's defensive woes on all 3 levels entering open week

Mississippi State needs to recruit better on the defensive line

Perhaps the biggest benefit of the open week is the time coaches have to recruit. For Arnett, that needs to start with finding elite defensive linemen.

Mississippi State branded itself as “D-Line U” in the offseason, and it’s not a far-off title considering products such as Fletcher Cox, Montez Sweat and Jeffery Simmons. However, the Bulldogs aren’t getting much consistency or depth up front this year.

MSU currently has the No. 14 recruiting class in the SEC, according to 247Sports. The four top 2024 prospects in Mississippi are defensive linemen. None of them are committed to Mississippi State, and three are committed to Ole Miss.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

