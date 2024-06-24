Biggest concern for Raiders heading into training camp?

The quarterback battle is without a doubt the most concerning issue for the Raiders heading into training camp. Neither Gardner Minshew nor Aidan O’Connell dominated in OTAs and minicamp, which isn’t a great sign.

However, the quarterback position has been discussed countless times over the last few months, and it’s overshadowed some other positions this offseason. So outside of quarterback, what is the biggest concern for the Raiders going into training camp?

In a recent article by Tashan Reed of The Athletic, he tried to answer that question. His answer was at the cornerback spot as the Raiders still are in need of one more starter to pair with Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones. Here is a snippet of what Reed said about the cornerback position heading into camp:

As it stands, it’s a three-way competition between Brandon Facyson, Jakorian Bennett and Decamerion Richardson. Facyson and Bennett both struggled with their health and performance last season and Richardson is a raw rookie, so it’s easy to understand the concern. Rather than sign a one-year stopgap, the Raiders hope the coaching staff can develop someone already on the roster into a competent starter. If that bet doesn’t pay off, the Raiders will have a significant weakness on a defense that otherwise looks to be in great shape.

Bennett is the likely favorite for that job after being a fourth-round pick in last year’s draft. But the Raiders won’t play favorites here. Whoever has the best training camp will likely open up the season as a Week 1 starter on the outside.

Keep an eye on the cornerback battle during camp and the preseason, as it could be a tell-tale sign of this defense’s potential in 2024.

Related

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire