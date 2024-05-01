What’s the biggest question for the Commanders after the NFL draft?

The Washington Commanders had no bigger need outside of quarterback than left tackle heading into the 2024 NFL draft. Washington knew it was taking a quarterback and selected LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall last week.

Even after taking Daniels, the Commanders attempted to move back into the first round to find an offensive tackle to pair with Daniels. They were unsuccessful, as the run on offensive tackles took all of the top options off the board.

Washington remained at No. 36, but instead of reaching for need, general manager Adam Peters followed his board and selected defensive tackle Johnny Newton. He did the same with the Commanders’ new two second-round picks.

However, with Washington’s first pick in the third round, No. 67 overall, Peters selected TCU offensive lineman Brandon Coleman. It was widely viewed as a good selection, but most considered Coleman more of a guard prospect than a tackle. Not Peters. Not only did Coleman play both positions at TCU, but he tested at an elite level in the pre-draft process.

So, did the Commanders find their left tackle?

ESPN recently named the 32 biggest questions—one for each team—following the NFL draft, and Washington’s was whether it found a long-term solution at left tackle.

The Commanders drafted Brandon Coleman in the third round; some teams viewed him more as a guard, but Washington sees him as a tackle. If he’s not ready, the Commanders could start veteran swing tackle Cornelius Lucas, but after investing the second overall pick in quarterback Jayden Daniels, they need Coleman to ascend and become a solid long-term solution.

Peters believes Coleman can be that guy. That remains to be seen. But he shouldn’t be ruled out before he’s given a chance. Check out this comparison between All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and Coleman, using their respective Relative Athletic Scores.

When an OT prospect "might be a guard," I tend to assume he'll eventually settle at guard. But, looking into Coleman, not even sure I understand the skepticism. Because he played both? Because he's shy of 6'5"? Guy allowed 1 sack last year, has long arms, and tested like a freak. pic.twitter.com/dI2plNNlOp — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) April 29, 2024

No one is comparing the two as players, but instead, using this as a metric to show Coleman playing tackle isn’t a far-fetched idea. The two are extremely similar in size, and Coleman’s arms are longer. Arm length is always an essential measurement for offensive tackles.

If Coleman turns out to be a starting-quality tackle for years, then that could be Peters’ best draft-day heist yet.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire