Biggest comebacks in March Madness history: Dayton finishes 17-point comeback win vs Nevada

Editor's note: This story has been updated from a previous version to include the correct deficit overcome by Dayton.

It's not over until it's over, especially when it comes to March Madness.

No. 7 seed Dayton basketball defeated 10 seed Nevada 63-60 on Thursday in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament — a result made all the more impressive after the Flyers erased a 17-point second-half deficit in their victory.

The Flyers' comeback ranks among the top in March Madness history, as Dayton ended the game on a 24-4 run after being down 56-39 with 7:19 left to play. Dayton was led by leading scorer DaRon Holmes II, who scored 18 points with nine rebounds, while Koby Brea added 15 points on five 3-point makes.

Here's where the Flyers' comeback ranks in NCAA Tournament history:

Largest comebacks in March Madness history

Here's the top-10 list of largest comebacks in NCAA Tournament history:

1. 2012 first round: BYU 78, Iona 72 (25 points)

T-2. 2001 Final Four: Duke 95, Maryland 84 (22 points)

T-2. 2018 second round: Nevada 75, Cincinnati 73 (22 points)

4. 2018 Elite Eight: Louisville 93, West Virginia 85 (20 points)

T-5. 2024 first round: Dayton 63, Nevada 50 (17 points)

T-5. 2015 First Four: Ole Miss 94, BYU 90 (17 points)

T-5. 2006 Sweet 16: UCLA 73, Gonzaga 71 (17 points)

T-8. 2012 First Four: Western Kentucky 59, Mississippi Valley State 58 (16 points)

T-8. 2022 national championship: Kansas 72, North Carolina 69 (16 points)

T-10. 1963 national championship: Loyola Chicago 60, Cincinnati 58 (15 points)

T-10. 2005 Elite Eight: Illinois 90, Arizona 89 (15 points)

Dayton finds itself tied for fifth, with the top spot going to BYU's miraculous 25-point comeback against Iona in the first round in 2012.

Nevada holds the tied-for-second-biggest comeback at 22 points against Cincinnati in 2018, so Dayton exacted some Ohioan justice on the Wolfpack with its win Thursday. The Flyers' comeback is also the second-largest in the first round, with BYU's tournament record also occurring in the first.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Biggest comebacks in March Madness history: Where Dayton's win vs Nevada ranks