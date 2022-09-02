Biggest college football games happening as Labor Day weekend kicks off
Football fans have much to look forward to this weekend, including Oregon vs. Georgia and Notre Dame vs. Ohio State.
Bubba Wallace will drive the No. 45 car, which is in the owner's championship, for the rest of the year. Ty Gibbs moves to the No. 23 car for 23XI Racing.
Ball State (0-1) opened up its season with a 59-10 defeat at SEC opponent Tennessee (1-0). Here are three takeaways from the game:
In escaping what would have been a colossal setback to start the season against Purdue, Penn State stayed on course to compete for a major bowl.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s still-unexplained absence for 11 days of training camp continues to be a hot topic in league circles. And things are about to get even hotter, in more ways than one. The New York Post reports, via its notorious Page Six gossip column, that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have had [more]
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault joined the Panthers at practice on Wednesday for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to the NFC South team this week and one thing about him jumped out to his new team. Head coach Matt Rhule said the team made the trade because they need playmakers, but pivoted to [more]
The grades are in! Grading Penn State's Week 1 win at Purdue
Chase Winovich revealed what he said to Bill Belichick after he was traded to Cleveland.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud gifted his teammates $500 gift cards to Express to buy suits ahead of the season opener vs. Notre Dame.
Jimmy Garoppolo isn't concerned about his ego being bruised after staying with the 49ers as Trey Lance's backup.
Fred Couples is the latest golfer to take aim at Cameron Smith, the reigning British Open champion, who left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.
Data from Google Trends shows what the most searched college football teams are in the country, and in each state. We want to know your thoughts.
The Donovan Mitchell trade awoke the NBA offseason from its slumber and impacted many teams around the league. Who won and who lost?
Spencer Sanders made an early-season statement with a career-high 406 yards as well as six total touchdowns.
Dispatch and South Bend sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes-Irish game, and what the final score will be.
Donovan Mitchell is a winner, even if Cleveland was not his first choice of destinations.
Rafael Nadal overcame a freak injury scare when he accidentally hit himself with his own racquet to reach the US Open third round on Thursday.
Alabama might boast the nation’s deepest pass-rushing unit, but Nick Saban believes it could have been even stronger.
Nick Sirianni explained why the Eagles claimed QB Ian Book from the Saints earlier this week. By Dave Zangaro
He's said family has always taken a "back seat" to football and it sounds like they're going to have to wait a little longer.
The 2022 college football season kicks off in earnest this week, and here are seven games worth watching beginning Thursday and ending Sunday.