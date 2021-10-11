Biggest challenger to Bills in AFC? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" crew discusses who the biggest challenger to Buffalo Bills in AFC are. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Here is a look at how much action each 49ers player saw on offense, defense and special teams.
When you have Patrick Mahomes and you still have a losing record, your defense must be playing poorly. And the Chiefs’ defense is playing as poorly as any team ever has. Kansas City is allowing a stunning 7.1 yards per play this season. That’s not just the worst average this year, it’s the worst average [more]
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to all of the games from Sunday's Week 5 action including the aforementioned Bills/Chiefs rematch, a nail biting Green Bay Packers win over a surprisingly resilient Cincinnati Bengals team, an epic Browns/Chargers duel and an Atlanta Falcons win in London that saw the Dirty Birds finally unlock rookie TE Kyle Pitts.
NFC West Week 5 Review: Cardinals prove they can win ugly, too.
Chuba Hubbard became the first Panthers rookie RB to rush for 100 yards since Jonathan Stewart in 2008. That didn't go unrecognized by PFF this week.
Last week, the Browns secured a win over the Vikings thanks to an uncalled instance of pass interference in the end zone. On Sunday, the Browns saw multiple missed defensive fouls late in the game, as they both tried to hold their lead against the Chargers and then to recapture it. Facing second and 10 [more]
Philadelphia Eagles PFF grades: Best and worst performers vs. Panthers
The #Bills got the #Chiefs money off their backs. 5 takeaways from BUF's win:
Kadarius Toney was having the best game of his career on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, but he then made a mistake that will be talked about more than his performance.
Tom Brady's 61-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown against the Dolphins was yet another example of his greatness.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden's racist email from 2011 revealed an ugly layer to "Coach Chucky." His damage-control effort showed he's a moron, as well.
"Might as well forward the fine letter now."
From intent to deceive to lining up improperly, Jim Harbaugh is taking exception with several things that Nebraska did wrong on Saturday.
Nick Saban's grand idea first left Trevon Diggs feeling hurt, but the Alabama coach ended up putting the future Cowboys CB on a track toward stardom.
Urban Meyer's postgame explanation of a questionable play call in the Jaguars' loss to the Titans was confusing.
It started when Greg Joseph came up short on a 49-yard field goal attempt that would have given Minnesota an insurmountable 19-6 lead. It ended when Joseph made a 54-yard field goal that gave the Vikings an unlikely 19-17 win. But it wasn’t quite over. Cameras caught Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Vikings coach Mike [more]
Josh Allen's touchdown strike to Emmanuel Sanders against the Kansas City Chiefs is a sight to behold.
Rookie quarterback Mac Jones made some NFL history in the Patriots' 25-22 win over the Texans in Sunday afternoon's Week 5 game.
Here is what our @TheJohnDillon is taking away from the #Chiefs' disheartening loss to the #Bills in Week 5.
Jon Gruden again said he is not a racist after his Las Vegas Raiders lost their first game since the revelation of the head coach's 2011 racial remark about players’ union leader DeMaurice Smith. Gruden apologized for his “insensitive remarks” when asked about the decade-old emails following the Raiders' 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears. A Wall Street Journal story last week noted that Gruden, then working for ESPN, referred in a racist way to Smith’s facial features in an email.