Biggest celebrity fan for each NFL team

Barry Werner
·2 min read
Stars who love the NFL

(Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
NFL teams have plenty of celebrity fans, including Taylor Swift—noted as an Eagles fan but may have switched allegiances. Who are some of the well-known fans of each of the 32 teams? Here’s the breakdown for all 32 …

Arizona Cardinals

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Blake Shelton

Atlanta Falcons

(MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
Usher

Baltimore Ravens

(Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images for Rolling Stone)
Stacy Keibler

Buffalo Bills

(George Walker IV/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK)
Chad Michael Murray

Carolina Panthers

(Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)
Stephen Curry

Chicago Bears

(Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)
Jeff Garlin

Cincinnati Bengals

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
George Clooney

Cleveland Browns

(Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)
Stipe Miocic

Dallas Cowboys

(USAT)
Post Malone

Denver Broncos

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Amy Adams

Detroit Lions

(USAT)
Eminem

Green Bay Packers

(GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)
Justin Timberlake

Houston Texans

(USAT)
Dennis Quaid

Indianapolis Colts

(Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports)
Rob Lowe

Jacksonville Jaguars

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Derek Trucks

Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift, of course.

Las Vegas Raiders

(USAT)
Guy Fieri

Los Angeles Chargers

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Mario Lopez

Los Angeles Rams

 

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Bryan Cranston

Miami Dolphins

(Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
Johnny Depp

Minnesota Vikings

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Josh Duhamel

New England Patriots

(Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)
Jon Bon Jovi

New Orleans Saints

(Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)
Harry Connick Jr.

New York Giants

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Twentieth Century Fox)
Hugh Jackman

New York Jets

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
Adam Sandler

Philadelphia Eagles

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Bradley Cooper

Pittsburgh Steelers

(Charles LeClaire-USPRESSWIRE)
Bret Michaels

San Francisco 49ers

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)
Jeremy Renner

Seattle Seahawks

(Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports)
Mike McCready

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
Dick Vitale

Tennessee Titans

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
Tim McGraw

Washington Commanders

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Kevin Durant

Story originally appeared on List Wire