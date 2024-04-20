What are the biggest Boston Celtics concerns heading into the 2024 NBA Playoffs? The Celtics start their first round matchup with the winner of the league’s 2024 play-in tournament, the Miami Heat. That ball club is sure to raise the hackles of fans still smarting from losing to the Heat in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. But this is not that Miami squad, with a weaker supporting cast and a Jimmy Butler dealing with a knee injury.

Will Boston be exploitable in familiar ways? Will their health and focus stay where the team wants it to? And what else might Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra have cooked up for this iteration of the Celtics?

The eponymous hosts of the CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay!” podcast weighed in on their concerns ahead of the postseason on a recent episode. Check it out below.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire