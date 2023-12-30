Biggest blowouts in bowl game history: Where will Georgia-Florida State Orange Bowl rank?

Kirby Smart and Georgia football ended their 2022 college football season with the single-largest blowout in the history of bowl games.

Georgia beat No. 3 TCU 65-7 to claim the College Football Playoff national championship, setting a record for largest margin of victory in a bowl game (58 points). A season later, under different circumstances, it appears the Bulldogs are taking aim at their historic record against Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

The Bulldogs entered halftime of their game vs. the as-of-yet undefeated, fifth-ranked Seminoles with a commanding 42-3 score (a result that, to be fair, was compounded with several opt-outs by the Seminoles). But the margin between the Bulldogs and Seminoles is actually four points larger than last season's score at halftime vs. TCU, when Georgia entered halftime with a 38-3 lead.

It is the largest halftime point differential in a New Year's Six game in the CFP era.

That raises the question: Where will the 2023 Orange Bowl rank among the biggest blowouts in bowl game history? Here's a look at the company Georgia may end up keeping by the end of the game:

What is the biggest blowout in bowl game history?

The biggest blowout in bowl game history was set last season by Smart's undefeated CFP champion Bulldogs. With their 65-7 victory over the Horned Frogs, top-ranked Georgia set the record for largest margin of victory (58 points) in not only the national championship, but also any bowl game.

The previous record for biggest blowout in a championship game was a 62-24 beatdown by Nebraska over Florida in the 1996 Fiesta Bowl, a 38-point margin of victory. The previous record for biggest blowout of any bowl game was 56 points, a result held by three prior bowl games.

Biggest blowout in Orange Bowl history

The biggest blowout in Orange Bowl history is 56 points, when Alabama beat Syracuse 61-6 in the 1953 version of the game. The Orange Bowl record for most points scored by the winning team is 70, when West Virginia beat Clemson 70-33 in the 2012 Orange Bowl.

Biggest blowouts in bowl game history

Here's a look at the top 10 biggest blowouts in bowl game history:

1. Georgia 65, TCU 7 (2023 CFP championship game)

T-2. LSU 63, Purdue 7 (2023 Citrus Bowl)

T-2. Army 70, Houston 14 (2018 Armed Forces Bowl)

T-2. Tulsa 63, Bowling Green 7 (2008 GMAC Bowl)

5. Alabama 61, Syracuse 6 (1953 Orange Bowl)

6. Texas A&M 65, BYU 14 (1990 Holiday Bowl)

T-7. Auburn 63, Purdue 14 (2018 Music City Bowl)

T-7. Nebraska 66, Northwestern 17 (2000 Alamo Bowl)

9. Boise State 55, Northern Illinois 7 (2015 Poinsettia Bowl)

10. Florida Atlantic 50, Akron 3 (2017 Boca Raton Bowl)

