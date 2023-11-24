Biggersville hosts Vardaman with 1A North half title on the line

Nov. 24—Tonight at 7 p.m., right off Highway 45 in Corinth, the Class 1A North half champion will be determined between the Vardaman Rams and the Biggersville Lions.

The host Lions (10-1) are back in the North half final for the second straight season. They entered last year's installment undefeated before falling to Shaw.

"I think the moment kind of got the best of us a little bit, which is kind of unusual for our guys, as seasoned as a lot of them are," Biggersville coach Case Ingram said of last season. "We're really just kind of relying on that experience in that situation we found ourselves in last year."

On the other sideline will be a Vardaman team that has yet to lose. The Rams (12-0) are playing in their first North final since 2011 where they, too, lost to Shaw.

Though the players are happy to be where they are, they still want to make history in a big way.

"They're excited to be in this position," Vardaman coach Brennan Pugh said. "But I think they're still hungry and I felt like we had a pretty good week of practice and everybody on the team really wants to be the first team to make it to a state championship game."

Biggersville's defense has been one of the best in the state this season, allowing just 11.9 points per game. The Lions have allowed just eight points in each of their last three games, including their two playoff games.

Against a strong Vardaman run game, that defense will be needed more than ever.

"I've really challenged our defense this week and I told them I said 'Boys, if we're gonna win this game, it's going to be on y'all'," Ingram said. "I think that that's our biggest key is, defensively, we've got to stop them early, kind of get them behind the chains, force them to throw the football and create some turnovers."

For Vardaman, running the ball will be one of many factors that will have to go their way.

"We've got to be able to run the football, take care of the football," Pugh said. "Defensively, we've got to limit explosive plays and hopefully create a couple of turnovers and then we need to be good on special teams again."

Also Tonight

—Starkville will be seeking back-to-back North half championships when it hosts Madison Central in the Class 7A final.

—West Point hopes to avenge its regular-season loss to Clarksdale in 5A.

—Houston travels to face Louisville in a rematch of last year's 4A North half final.

james.murphy@djournal.com