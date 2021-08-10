Biggersville football looking to 'keep tradition alive'

Aug. 9—BIGGERSVILLE — There are no plans for Biggersville's football team to slow down.

The architect of the Lions' ascent from also-ran to state title contender, Stan Platt, retired after last season. In a span of just five years, Platt turned around the Biggersville program.

Leading the Lions now is Case Ingram, who was an assistant coach the last three years. On Monday, he led the team through its first practice of preseason camp.

"I told my wife this morning, 'I don't know if I've ever been nervous for the first day of practice.' But I'm ready to go, ready to put my stamp on things," Ingram said.

Biggersville reached the Class 1A state championship game last season for the first time, dropping a 20-14 heartbreaker to Lumberton.

That loss adds some extra motivation going into this season.

"The seniors and the juniors, that bitter taste at the end of the game is still at the forefront of their minds," Ingram said. "So they're definitely eager to get back at it and see what we can do."

The seniors are the ones Ingram is counting on to remind younger players that winning doesn't come easy. Biggersville has not historically been a strong football school, with only two playoff appearances before Platt's arrival.

"We tell them hard work all the time, especially in the weight room," said senior linebacker Zyonn Mayes. "Take all of it serious, take none of it for granted, because it's going to go by fast. I remember when I was a freshman, and now I'm a senior."

The Lions look to have most of the pieces they need to get back to Jackson. They're loaded at the skill positions, but there are some question marks on the offensive and defensive lines.

Biggersville must replace three starters on each line. One of the returnees is senior left tackle Logan Turnbough, a fourth-year starter.

"I put a lot of responsibility on me to help them get ready," he said of the new starters.

That's the sort of leadership Ingram is wanting from his upperclassmen. By the time Biggersville's season opener at West Lowndes on Aug. 27 gets here, Ingram expects to have this team ready for another run.

"We plan to keep it rolling," he said. "We have all the pieces here to keep the tradition alive."

