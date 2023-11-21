'It's bigger than y'all': Indiana basketball alum Victor Oladipo talks to Hoosiers after win

Victor Oladipo traveled to New York to check out the Indiana Hoosiers in the Empire Classic, and IU coach Mike Woodson made him available Monday to speak to the team after their win over Louisville.

"It's a collective thing. It's a family," said Oladipo, who added he liked that IU still doesn't put player names on the back of its jerseys.

Here's what else Oladipo told the Hoosiers:

∎ "Basketball is the tool that sets everything up. IU gives you everything you need and more. Trust me, it saved my life coming here."

∎ "Make the most of it. Every second. Every inch. ... It's bigger than y'all. It's bigger than me. It's bigger than coach."

∎ "You're wearing those candy stripes. There's no one in America who has the same sweatpants."

Oladipo played three seasons at Indiana (2010-13), earning consensus All-America honors his third season, as well as national Defensive Player of the Year. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and has been in the NBA since, currently with the Houston Rockets.

