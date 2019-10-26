'Bigger than football': Gerald McCoy's former teammates fill in at son's senior night

Gerald McCoy's former teammates attended McCoy's son's senior night when he couldn't make. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Some things in sports are truly bigger than the game.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Gerald McCoy couldn’t make his son’s senior night in Tampa Bay on Friday. McCoy was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason after a nine-year stint. He quickly found a new team with the Panthers, but his home is still in Tampa. With the Panthers traveling to San Francisco ahead of Sunday’s game at the 49ers, that meant McCoy would miss a big night for his son.

But that didn’t mean McCoy’s son, Marcellus Crutchfield, didn’t have support at the game. McCoy posted on Instagram a video of four of his former teammates in Tampa Bay — Lavonte David, Donovan Smith, Jameis Winston and Mike Evans — at Tampa Catholic’s senior night.

Several Bucs players make an appearance at TC’s Senior Night game. pic.twitter.com/zeSWA4JcXn — TC Crusader Athletics (@TCCrusader) October 25, 2019

“People don’t understand the type of brotherhood that sports can build,” McCoy wrote. “In my time in the NFL I’ve grown to earn true brothers. And this is an example of that!! Anybody who knows me knows how much I love my kids so to miss @m_crutch_ Senior night really hurt me. But my brothers stepped in for me. I truly love these kats!! Family for life!! Its bigger than football!!”

In the video, David emphasized the bond that the former teammates had. McCoy, 31, made six straight Pro Bowls with the Buccaneers (2012-17) and was first team All-Pro three straight seasons (2012-14).

“We’re here supporting you, supporting Marcellus,” David said. “We know you couldn’t be here and I know this is a big one for you. We wanted to be here to represent for you, man, let you know that we love you. We always appreciate you, you always part of the family.”

