A ‘bigger and stronger than in years past’ Joe Burrow impressed at minicamp

It’s no secret that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow packed some more muscle onto his frame this offseason.

Burrow has said as much while also revealing that he’s been open to training changes and even being more careful with how he pushes through discomfort.

Even so, it’s always interesting to hear the opinions of those around the star quarterback.

NFL Network’s Bridget Condon recently provided one of those perspectives from inside the building at Paycor Stadium.

“They felt like it was no issue during minicamp,” Condon said. “His accuracy, his velocity is the same, they even called him bigger and stronger than in years past.”

So while Burrow earned some raised eyebrows for missing a day or two of practice during minicamp, all involved were quick to stress that he’s not on any sort of pitch count and the absences were ordinary.

While this normally falls under the “typical offseason chatter” banner, this news probably hits a little different for Bengals fans who watched Burrow go down with a non-contact injury last summer.

