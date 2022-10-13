Bigger story if Jets beat Packers in Week 6: Jets being 4-2 or Packers being 3-3? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what's the bigger story if the New York Jets beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 6 between the Jets being 4-2 or the Packers being 3-3.
"GMFB" discusses what's the bigger story if the New York Jets beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 6 between the Jets being 4-2 or the Packers being 3-3.
The NFL wants to double down on this? Really?
Who are the experts taking in Thursday night's game between the Commanders and Bears?
Week 7 features six games with ranked opponents with three matching unbeatens, something that has only happened once before in college football.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 6. The Eagles will still be perfect while the Rams and Chargers will win.
Taysom Hill had three rushing touchdowns and a passing TD in the New Orleans Saints' Week 5 win against Seattle.
NBC Sports' Peter King explains why the 49ers shouldn't trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 7 highlighted by Alabama at Tennessee, Penn State at Michigan, and USC at Utah
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 6 of the season including New England at Cleveland, Buffalo at Kansas City, and Dallas at Philadelphia
As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The man was a freelance employee [more]
Jason Peters once called the Cowboys “arrogant.” Now on the other side of the Cowboys-Eagles rivalry, the veteran offensive lineman is calling Eagles fans “nasty.” He said it in the nicest way possible Wednesday, chuckling after his comment. Peters spent 12 seasons in Philadelphia, and he faced the Cowboys 16 times while playing for the [more]
Lawrence Jackson Jr. highlights some players who could fill out your fantasy rosters during the NFL’s first bye weeks. Could Cam Akers actually be a productive option?
New England surprised plenty of people when they drafted Zappe in the fourth round last spring. Now, he's surprising them.
Harold Varner III expressed a different attitude than many of his peers on the rival tour regarding the OWGR.
'Coach, you’d have been under the gun if it wasn’t for me.’
The Dolphins can no longer play ping pong in the locker room. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel revealed today that the ping pong table that had been added to the locker room this year has been removed, at the team captains’ request. McDaniel said wide receiver Tyreek Hill informed him that he and the other [more]
Dak Prescott is improving and threw to receivers for the first time Wednesday. But he is not medically cleared
The #49ers Wednesday practice report is ugly.
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper fired Matt Rhule, then had a testy exchange in his news conference with The Charlotte Observer’s Scott Fowler
The Bears claimed Leatherwood off waivers from the Raiders before the season started.
Deion Sanders and Jackson State football continue trolling of Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson