Bigger Than Sports: Tony Dungy shares his message to NFL owners to improve diversity

On the latest episode of Bigger than Sports, Hall of Famer Tony Dungy joins Chris Williamson to have a conversation about the lack of Black head coaches in the NFL. 

Tony also talks about why he wrote a letter recently to NFL owners about this issue and how he did not hear back from any of them on the matter. Dungy also discusses being told why he could not play QB in the NFL and what it meant to be the first Black head coach to win a Super Bowl.

