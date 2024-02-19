Bigger than soccer: 5 reasons to be excited about World Cup 2026 coming to MetLife Stadium

The World Cup will take over the North American sports landscape when the once-every-four-year event makes landfall throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico in Summer 2026.

One of the notable destinations will be MetLife Stadium, which will host eight matches, including the World Cup Final, for what's considered the largest single sporting event in the world.

The tournament is over two years away, but fans are already excited that this worldwide event is coming to the Meadowlands.

Signs promoting the FIFA World Cup Final coming to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Wednesday Feb. 7, 2024. The World Cup is held every four years and the 2026 World Cup Final match will be played at MetLife Stadium.

Here are five reasons why you should be counting down the days until the 2026 World Cup takes center stage in the Garden State:

World Cup brings world-class athletes to New Jersey

France's Kylian Mbappe and Argentina's Lionel Messi go for the ball during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec.18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

The 2022 World Cup was a massive success, as 1.5 billion people tuned into the all-time-classic final between Argentina and France that featured two of the best players in the world in Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe go head-to-head for the trophy.

Along with Mbappe and Messi, fans far and wide will also be able to catch the likes of England's Harry Kane, Egypt's Mohamed Saleh, Brazil's Neymar and of course Team USA's own superstar in 25-year-old Christian Pulisic.

This will be the biggest tournament with star power that New Jersey has ever seen in one place at the Meadowlands, leading up to the World Cup Final on July 19, 2026.

It will be fun watching the U.S. Men's National Team

(Top, L-R) USA's goalkeeper No. 1 Matt Turner, defender No. 3 Walker Zimmerman, forward No. 21 Timothy Weah, midfielder No. 6 Yunus Musah, defender No. 13 Tim Ream, defender No. 5 Antonee Robinson and (bottom L-R) midfielder No. 4 Tyler Adams, forward No. 10 Christian Pulisic, midfielder No. 8 Weston McKennie, defender No. 2 Sergino Dest and forward No. 9 Jesus Ferreira pose for the team picture ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 match between the Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Dec. 3, 2022. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking of Team USA, there are reasons to be excited for the Men's National Team.

Despite failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the United States made it to the Round of 16 in Qatar in 2022, the third straight time they've done so.

Even though their 2026 group stage matches won't be played at MetLife Stadium, it will be a time for all Americans to come together and watch this team perform. You know there are going to be plenty of watch parties in bars and restaurants across New Jersey each time Team USA plays. Getting together for these matches will be a highlight of the tournament.

And there are high expectations for this United States team, especially since it currently has the 10th-shortest odds at 25/1 (+2500) to win its first ever World Cup.

Now hosting for the first time in over three decades, the United States is aiming to have its best showing since finishing eighth in the 2002 Korea/Japan World Cup.

After seeing how electric the crowds were a little over a year ago at the last World Cup, you can only imagine how raucous the fans in and around the stadiums will be cheering on the USMNT, especially if they make a deep run in this tournament.

World Cup 2026 will be much bigger than soccer

FIFA World Cup 2026 supporters cheer as a parade of flags is walked down Freedom Way toward Paul Brown Stadium as the 2026 Cincy Local Organizing Committee hosted a street festival ahead of a visit by a FIFA and US Soccer Delegation, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Downtown Cincinnati.

There's no denying that soccer is hands down the biggest and most followed sport around the world.

With that being said, soccer fanatics will obviously be watching from start to finish come Summer 2026.

What's more important is the larger, outside audience it's going to draw.

Take me for example. I'm not a huge follower of the sport, whether it's MLS, Premier League or any other major soccer league around the world.

However, when the World Cup comes around every four years, it becomes appointment TV.

This should be the case for others in New Jersey or anybody who's in the tri-state area to take in the World Cup anyway they can, especially with the USMNT having potentially its best chance to be in contention past the Round of the 16 for the first time in 24 years.

So many activities in New York and New Jersey

New Jersey and New York City officials came together on Thurs., May 18, 2023, to launch the region's brand and logo for the men's World Cup in 2026.

There's no measuring how far people from countries all around the world will travel to East Rutherford to watch all eight matches two years from now.

Whether it's pregame or following a day of action on the pitch, fans will quickly have access to a roughly 40-minute train ride to New York City.

This will be such a huge advantage for those who come and make this a worthwhile trip to have the available option to visit one of the biggest and most eccentric cities in the world.

While in the area, those planning on attending the games can also check out American Dream mall, as it's located just across the street from MetLife Stadium with a wide variety of options to enjoy.

World Cup fans come together like no other sport

Fans cheer as they pose for a photograph at flag plaza in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Final preparations are being made for the soccer World Cup which starts on Nov. 20 when Qatar face Ecuador. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

One of the great things to see when the World Cup takes center stage every is the interactions fans have with one another.

This has happened in many World Cups, when those supporting different countries around the globe embrace each other in the stands whether after a highly-entertaining win or even a deflating loss.

Expect to see this trend continue in 2026 as MetLife will be filled with fanatics from a number of different countries. There should be some heartwarming moments regardless of what the outcome might be in a given match.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: World Cup 2026: 5 reasons to be excited about MetLife Stadium final