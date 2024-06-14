'Bigger than Ronaldo' - Former Liverpool star claims Salah has ALREADY agreed to Saudi Arabia move

'Bigger than Ronaldo' - Former Liverpool star claims Salah has ALREADY agreed to Saudi Arabia move

Mohamed Salah isn’t the same player as he was and Liverpool should sell him to any interested club in Saudi Arabia if the price is right.

That’s according to former Liverpool player Jose Enrique, who also believes that the Egyptian has already AGREED to move to the Saudi Pro League.

The ex-left back reckons that since a bid was made to Liverpool last summer, from Al-Itiihad and in the region of £150 million, Salah must have given the transfer his blessing.

Mohamed Salah Egypt

'Bigger than Ronaldo' - Former Liverpool star claims Salah has ALREADY agreed to Saudi Arabia moveby Peter Staunton

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool

Klopp Leeds role MOOTED, Alisson DECISION, Ederson CURIOUS - Liverpool FC news recapby Alex Caple

Liverpool TV Fixture Gravenberch

Liverpool told they now have a 'much better player' than the one they signed in 2023by Alex Caple

Salah, 32 on Saturday, finished the season as the Reds’ top goalscorer as well as being given the club player of the year award.

He has been top scorer in EVERY season at Anfield since transferring from Roma in 2017. It’s been a truly remarkable run for the 211-goal superstar, who has also won the Premier League, Champions League and two African player of the year awards in his time at the club.

However, in the eyes of the Spaniard, now is the time for Liverpool to move on from Salah and allow him to flourish in Saudi Arabia, where he can rival Cristiano Ronaldo for the region’s biggest star.

Salah can be 'bigger than Ronaldo'

"Mohamed Salah isn’t quite the player he was three years ago,” Jose Enrique said to Grosvenor Sports.

“He doesn't take on defenders as much, though he’s still a phenomenal goal-scoring machine. If I were Liverpool, and the right offer came in – say, over £100 million – I’d seriously consider it.

"A move to Saudi Arabia could easily fetch that kind of money. I know Liverpool fans might not agree with me – they love Salah and want all their top players to stay – but sometimes, you have to know when to let go.

Mohamed Salah Liverpool

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Anfield Liverpool s Mohamed Salah dejected following the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday April 14, 2024. EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xPeterxByrnex 75883937

"For instance, I’d renew Virgil van Dijk’s contract without hesitation, but with Salah, there’s the Saudi option, and he could become an even bigger star out there than Cristiano Ronaldo. Last year, there were offers from Saudi Arabia for Salah.

"We all know that when an offer is made, personal terms have likely been agreed upon, so it's clear he's open to the idea of moving on from Liverpool."

Andy Robertson's injury problems highlight need for left-back changesby Henry Jackson

How to watch Liverpool stars at 2024 Copa America this summerby Ewan Ross-Murray

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold for England.

Southgate gives Alexander-Arnold No.8 shirt and hands Liverpool MASSIVE problemby Sam McGuire