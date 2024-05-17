A bigger Myles Murphy is impressing Bengals fans at spring practice

In practice footage recently, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy didn’t make as many waves as rookie wideout Jermaine Burton or first-rounder Amarius Mims working with the first team.

But it didn’t go unnoticed by fans that Murphy looks much bigger as he heads into his sophomore season.

The former first-round pick says he’s undergone the transition from getting combine-ready to actually playing-ready.

“There’s a difference between combine condition and football condition,” Murphy said, according to Bengals radio announcer Dan Hoard. “I was in great combine condition last year, but not in good football condition. Now I’m in really good football condition.”

This transformation seemed to start well into Murphy’s rookie year as he broke onto the field more and started to contribute.

After not putting huge resources into the edge pass-rush this offseason, the Bengals could certainly use the boost from an improved Murphy.

So far, least, Murphy has cleared the first hurdle — the eye test.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire