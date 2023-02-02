Bigger impact on Super Bowl LVII: Chris Jones or Haason Reddick? 'GMFB'

LifeMinute.TV Videos

80 for Brady leading ladies; Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno joined their co-star and football legend Tom Brady at the Westwood theater in Los Angeles last night for the movie premiere. Cast members Billy Porter, Harry Hamlin, and Patton Oswalt were also there to chat about the new flick based on the true story of four best friends who embark on a wild trip to see their hero, Tom Brady, in the 2017 Super Bowl. The stars said the fun film is all about friendship and football.