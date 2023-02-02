Bigger impact on Super Bowl LVII: Chris Jones or Haason Reddick? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses who will have bigger impact on Super Bowl LVII between Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones or Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick.
80 for Brady leading ladies; Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno joined their co-star and football legend Tom Brady at the Westwood theater in Los Angeles last night for the movie premiere. Cast members Billy Porter, Harry Hamlin, and Patton Oswalt were also there to chat about the new flick based on the true story of four best friends who embark on a wild trip to see their hero, Tom Brady, in the 2017 Super Bowl. The stars said the fun film is all about friendship and football.
Gisele Bündchen commented on Tom Brady's retirement on Wednesday.
Jimmy Garoppolo seems to be on his way out from the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent. Could these five teams make the call?
See what Rob Gronkowski had to say to Tom Brady following the GOAT's second retirement announcement
Charles McDonald's third mock draft this cycle is loaded with intrigue. Are you happy with your team's selection?
This was Bill Belichick's statement regarding Tom Brady's retirement on Wednesday.
No deal is done until it’s done. And the deal between the Denver Broncos and coach Sean Payton is not yet done. That’s the word out of Denver, more than a day after news broke that the Broncos would hire Payton. There’s no reason to think it’s not happening, unlike (for example) the reporting from [more]
Tom Brady's retirement brings back the argument about who is the greatest QB ever.
Jimmy G is headed elsewhere in free agency.
Which team is Donna Kelce rooting for, the #Chiefs or the #Eagles? She came up with a perfect solution to an impossible dilemma.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be tested against an extremely talented Eagles team in Super Bowl LVII.
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s switch to smaller bodies has ended up benefiting one of his biggest guys. Here’s how.
Of the 37 players under par after the first day of play, 24 play for LIV Golf and three are on the PGA Tour.
Tom Brady is retiring again, and the Broncos had a perfect response.
Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones said "we don’t want teams without quarterbacks in these games where 50 million people are watching.”
Ran Carthon came to the Titans in January after serving as an executive with the 49ers. Here's who he could replace Ryan Tannehill with in 2023.
Kellen Moore ended his playing career with the Cowboys and began his coaching career with the Cowboys. After three seasons in Dallas as a quarterback and five as an assistant coach, Moore is leaving. He was introduced as the Chargers’ new offensive coordinator during a news conference Wednesday. “I love Dallas,” Moore said, via a [more]
The Cowboys are hiring veteran coach Mike Solari as their offensive line coach, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. Solari will replace Joe Philbin, whose contract was not renewed. Solari was an assistant offensive line coach under Mike McCarthy in Green Bay in 2015, and he spent the 1987-88 seasons in Dallas working under Tom Landry. [more]