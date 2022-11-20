Bigger game wrecker today: Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux? 'NFL GameDay Morning'
NFL Network's Steve Mariuccion Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.
NFL Network's Steve Mariuccion Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Harlan senior and Iowa football commit Aidan Hall talked back-to-back titles, Teagon Kasperbauer's success and whether he'll head to Iowa City early.
Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson joked that Detroit is facing 'all the mobile quarterbacks' this season when discussing the Giants' offense.
Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Titans and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday. The Cardinals and 49ers play on Monday and their final [more]
Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph are active for their first game as Eagles. By Dave Zangaro
The Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts are set for a Sunday afternoon matchup, and we've highlighted three causes for concern
The Eagles aren’t wasting any time in getting the new additions to their defensive line on the field. Newly arrived defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph, both of whom just signed this week, are both active for today’s game against the Colts. Given how badly the Eagles’ defensive line played in Monday night’s loss [more]
Lions vs. Giants: How to watch, listen, stream the Week 11 matchup
The Sharks have set an early identity for themselves through the first 20 games of the season.
The Patriots will be without Christian Barmore for at least four weeks, but it sounds like their star defensive tackle may not miss additional time past that.
Jets announce inactives against Patriots
Who was the biggest winner of Week 12?
Taylor Heinicke will remain the Commanders’ starting quarterback for at least one more game. The terms of the Commanders’ trade with the Colts give the Commanders a strong incentive to keep Heinicke under center for at least two more games. If Wentz plays at least 70 percent of the Commanders’ offensive snaps this season, the [more]
Who's in your top 10?
Jalen Graham had too much fun in the eyes of the officiating crew as he ran toward the end zone against Northwestern.
The Vols saw their playoff hopes vanish Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.
ESPN updated its College Football power rankings after another unexpected Week 12. Where do all the top teams land?
Check out the Cardinals' final injury report for Week 11.
Tennessee looked poised to join the top four, but its shocking loss opens the door for a new top five team in this week's coaches poll prediction.
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings prediction, Week 13. What will it be on Sunday?
Check out our betting picks for all the games left on the Week 11 schedule.