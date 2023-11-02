Bigger game tonight: DeAndre Hopkins or George Pickens? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" selects the wide receiver who will stand out in the Week 9 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Will Levis threw four touchdowns in his NFL debut last week against the Atlanta Falcons.
What can Titans QB Will Levis do to follow up his fine first start?
Kenny Pickett went down with a rib injury in the first half of the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.
The Ravens are coming off a tough loss against the division-rival Steelers in Week 5.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens at Steelers game.
The Ravens had plenty of chances to win but left the door open for an action-packed Steelers finish that secured a Pittsburgh win.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 9. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Titans and Steelers.
