Bigger game in Munich: Geno Smith or Tom Brady? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses who will have the bigger game in Munich, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith or Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
When San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan began his first news conference after the 49ers returned from their bye, the recitation of injuries was briefer than usual. The week off came at a good time for the banged-up Niners, who got several key players back from injuries they hope will help them make a big playoff push in the second half of the season. Among the players able to practice without limitation on Wednesday after being sidelined by injuries before the week off were versatile receiver Deebo Samuel, running back Elijah Mitchell, receiver Jauan Jennings, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and backup offensive lineman Colton McKivitz.
Here's what you need to know about Week 10's matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers – one which will be staged in Munich?
Deebo Samuel watched like all the 49ers Faithful last month, as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with calling plays during games and said, [more]
Steve Young did not hold back in pointing out why he believes the Chargers are a dysfunctional franchise that is not doing a great job of taking care of a "generational" talent in Justin Herbert.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders must get his team to focus after the tragic death of assistant coach Mike Zimmer's son who was buried on Tuesday.
The Steelers are down multiple starters this week.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 10. The Rams and Chargers will fall while the Eagles will improve to 9-0.
After Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was put into concussion protocol, his wife Kelly Stafford spoke out on social media sharing how “concerned, angry, sad and tired” she was.
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 10 game on Thursday, November 10
Ezekiel Elliott isn't saying if he'll be ready Sunday; how weather will be a factor at Lambeau, Zack Martin's favorite run play is working. | From @ToddBrock24f7
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 10's top running back plays. (Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)
Jimmy Johnson says this is the best Dallas Cowboys team that he's ever seen and he explains why he's not sold on the Philadelphia Eagles as the top team in the NFC
Charles Oakley chimes in on the Jordan-Thomas beef, defending Jordan along the way.
Chiefs’ Steve Spagnuolo, Willie Gay, Khalen Saunders and Justin Reid all played a part in shutting down NFL’s top running back. Here’s how.
#Bills vs. #Vikings: 7 things to watch for during Week 10's game:
There were two big moments with a pass interference flag against Eddie Jackson, and a no-call for DPI on a Chase Claypool deep ball.
The NFL has been unpredictable, and that makes it a challenge for bettors.
Carson Wentz has ripped apart three franchises in three years. That's hard to do.