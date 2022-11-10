Bigger game in Munich: Geno Smith or Tom Brady? 'GMFB'

Associated Press

When San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan began his first news conference after the 49ers returned from their bye, the recitation of injuries was briefer than usual. The week off came at a good time for the banged-up Niners, who got several key players back from injuries they hope will help them make a big playoff push in the second half of the season. Among the players able to practice without limitation on Wednesday after being sidelined by injuries before the week off were versatile receiver Deebo Samuel, running back Elijah Mitchell, receiver Jauan Jennings, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and backup offensive lineman Colton McKivitz.