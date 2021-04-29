A bigger, faster DJ Chark showcases Urban Meyer’s emphasis on sports performance

Tyler Nettuno
·1 min read
D.J. Chark is quickly developing into a receiver who is simply unfair. The 6-foot-4 pass-catcher already had excellent size and a large frame for a No. 1 receiver, and now, according to a report from the NFL Network’s James Palmer, he’s gained 10 pounds, putting his weight at 210.

However, don’t expect the extra muscle to slow him down. Palmer said on Twitter that in spite of the weight increase, Chark has actually gotten faster this offseason.

As Palmer mentions, performance has been a major emphasis for Meyer and his staff since he arrived in Jacksonville.

“We’re having a serious conversation about a facility here, a brand-new facility,” Meyer said in March. “I’ve put together a sports performance team that I expect to be the best in the NFL.”

With struggles at the quarterback position in 2020, Chark saw his production drop off a bit. After cracking 1,000 yards for the first time in his career in 2019, he only had 706 yards and five touchdowns (a decrease from the eight he scored the previous season).

Still, he’s one of the top young receivers in the league in spite of average (at best) quarterback play during his time in Jacksonville. A big receiver with excellent ball skills, a bigger, faster Chark is a scary thought for the AFC South and the NFL at large.

