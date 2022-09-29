'Is there a bigger clown in college football?' Former Nebraska assistant rips Tom Allen, IU

Nebraska’s former defensive line coach has some fighting words for IU football coach Tom Allen ahead of the team’s meeting Saturday night.

Rick Kaczenski joined Chris Schmidt and Elijah Herbel on the Hail Varsity Radio show earlier this week.

"Let's be honest. Tom Allen, is there a bigger clown in college football than that guy? For the love of god, we cannot lose to Indiana. We just can’t,” he said.

"Let's be honest, Tom Allen, is there a bigger clown in college football than that guy? For the love of god, we cannot lose to Indiana."



Coach Kaz didn't hold back when he joined @schmidt_radio and @HerbelEssences on the show yesterday.@HailVarsity is presented by @GoCurrency. pic.twitter.com/OfJ0NAQc0s — Hail Varsity Radio (@HVarsityRadio) September 28, 2022

The beef that Kaczenski has with Allen? He leads his players out of the tunnel. Seriously.

“Here’s what I don’t like about the guy. The guy likes running out of a tunnel. I don’t like coaches that like running out of tunnels. … Nobody’s there to see me run out the tunnel, OK? I don’t know. This guy’s a frickin’ cheerleader. He’s just not my cup of tea. You can’t lose to that clown. You want some motivation? Put a highlight reel together of that guy. You can’t lose to Indiana.”

LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 26: Head coach Tom Allen of the Indiana Hoosiers leads his team on the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Tensions between the programs go back several years. After Indiana sealed its bowl eligibility with a 38-31 road win over Nebraska in 2019, former IU athletic director Fred Glass had some sharp words for the Cornhuskers.

“I’m very, very happy for our kids and very, very happy for our fans, because like Tom said tonight, we’re sick of talking about how close we’ve been, one to a signature win and two to qualify for a bowl,” Glass said. “To hit both of those things today at Nebraska was particularly gratifying, particularly knowing Nebraska’s staff had no respect for our program.”

It looks like the respect hasn’t increased in the years since. Saturday will mark the first meeting between the two teams since 2019.

Kaczenski got in one last jab at IU.

“With all due respect, they’re not even good in hoops anymore,” Kaczenski said. “Yeah, we can’t lose this one, for the love of God.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football: Former Nebraska assistant calls IU coach Tom Allen 'a clown'