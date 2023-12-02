Bigg time: From homecoming fodder to state champs

Dec. 2—Earlier this week, Biggersville football coach Case Ingram spoke with my colleague, James Murphy, ahead of Thursday's Class 1A state championship game. Ingram was asked about where the program is now compared to just a few years ago.

"We were everyone's homecoming game," he said.

Biggersville has long excelled in basketball and baseball, but the football team was a perennial doormat, the sacrificial homecoming lamb for so many opponents. Then Stan Platt was hired as head coach in 2016, and everything changed. In his five seasons at the helm, the Lions had a record of 47-16 and reached the 1A title game in 2020.

Ingram took over the next year when Platt retired, and he kept the momentum going. It all culminated in the program's first state championship when the Lions beat Velma Jackson, 53-49.

It's been a remarkable ascension for Biggersville, and the numbers bear that out. From the time the playoff era began in 1981 until the year before Platt's arrival, the Lions had a cumulative record of 106-252, with just two playoff appearances.

Under Platt and Ingram, Biggersville has a record of 80-21 and has reached the postseason seven straight years. So many program firsts have been achieved along the way that it would take a while to list them all.

How this tiny school, located right off Highway 45, has become so successful so quickly is one of those lovely little mysteries so common to high school sports. The coaching has clearly been a big factor, and it began with Platt recruiting the school's hallways. He also focused on instilling a deep love for the game in his middle school program.

Biggersville has always had great athletes, and the football team turned out some elite talent even during all those lean years. Guys like Alex Carpenter and Tojo Patterson come to mind. But what's been happening the past few years is a high level of talent cycling through, from players like Qua Davis and Quonn Mayes during Platt's time to players like Jathan Hatch and Tre Gunn on this year's squad.

Hatch is committed to Louisville. Gunn is committed to ICC, and while I'm no scout, he sure looks like a Division I talent.

In fact, former Mississippi State and NFL player Johnthan Banks — himself a small-school product from East Webster — tweeted this after Thursday's title game: "Tre Gunn from Biggersville is a D1 football player!!!"

The Lions fell behind early against Velma Jackson, and then Hatch left in the second quarter with an injury. With him out, the situation looked grim. But then Gunn started making plays, as did receiver Brooks Seago, with quarterback Drew Rowsey throwing darts all over the field.

Gunn finished with 188 yards receiving and 77 rushing and scored four touchdowns, including the game winner with 9 seconds left. Seago had seven catches for 125 yards and two scores.

And Rowsey was unconscious, completing 21 of 25 passes — that's 84% — for 373 yards and six TDs, with zero interceptions.

What that game showed is not only the depth of talent Biggersville has curated over the last eight seasons, but also the will and determination to be great. This is a powerhouse program that will be around for a while.

The Lions are lambs no longer.

Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com