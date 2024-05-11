Big3 Basketball Team Coming To Los Angeles In 2025

The Big3, the 3-on-3 basketball league co-founded by rap and movie star Ice Cube in 2017, will have an L.A. team next season.

The league announced Friday that it has sold the rights to a team based in Los Angeles to a group of investors led by DCB Sports for $10 million.

More from Deadline

The league’s anticipates announcing three more ownership groups before the 2024 Big3 season, which begins June 15 in Oakland. Toronto and the U.K. are leading contenders.

“We can plant our roots in these cities,” Ice Cube said. “It is great to come through with, like, a rolling All-Star event. But if you want to really unlock the fan-base potential, connecting to cities does that.”

Games are broadcast on CBS, and half of non-CBS games domestically will be streamed on X.

Big 3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz said the plan always was to have teams attach to cities instead of being run centrally by the league.

“We do things in the cities when we go there,” Kwatinetz said. “We do the Young 3 and try to get involved with a lot of youth organizations and charities. The truth is that you can only do so much, you know, dropping in a city for four days than you can if you have a team rooted in the city.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.