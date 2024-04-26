Advertisement

'Big whiffer': Bryce Harper launches home run against Reds moments after being heckled

WTXF
·1 min read
<div>CINCINNATI, OHIO - APRIL 25: <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/mlb/players/8875/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Bryce Harper;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Bryce Harper</a> #3 of the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/mlb/teams/philadelphia/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Philadelphia Phillies;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Philadelphia Phillies</a> hits a home run in the third inning against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/mlb/teams/cincinnati/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Cincinnati Reds;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Cincinnati Reds</a> at Great American Ball Park on April 25, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)</div>

CINCINNATI - Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper made a heckler in Cincinnati eat his words by clobbering a home run on the very next pitch he saw.

Harper, who was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday, was batting with two outs and a man on in the 3rd inning when he enacted his revenge.

Just before Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez delivered a 2-2 pitch, a Cincinnati fan in the stands could be heard shouting "overrated" and 'big whiffer."

Moments later, Harper drilled a hanging change-up 384 feet into the rightfield bleachers for his fifth home run of the season.

The two-run shot was part of a four-run third inning for the Phillies in a game they went on to win 5-0 behind a strong performance by ace Zack Wheeler.

This wasn't the first time Harper got instant payback against a heckler. In 2019, fans in San Francisco chanted "overrated" just before the all-star launched a home run.

In a game against the Cubs that same season, Harper responded to jeers from a Phillies fan who mocked the slugger for going 0-3 despite his $330M contract.

Harper was videoed telling the fan to "shut the [expletive] up" as he walked back to the dugout, then ended the game by launching a walk-off grand slam innings later.